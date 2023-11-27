Aid Delivery to Gaza Raises Concerns about Funding for Hamas

In an effort to support Palestinians facing severe shortages of basic supplies in the Gaza Strip, the Biden administration has pledged $100 million in humanitarian assistance. However, concerns have been raised about the possibility of aid funds ending up in the hands of Hamas, the militant group that governs Gaza. The U.S. has designated Hamas as a terrorist organization and wants to ensure that the aid reaches the Palestinians in need, not Hamas.

While there are legitimate concerns about Hamas diverting or stealing the aid, the U.S. has implemented inspections and mitigation measures to prevent this. According to John Kirby, the White House spokesman for national security matters, there is no indication that Hamas has obtained any of the recent assistance that has entered Gaza. Over 1,370 trucks of humanitarian aid have been delivered to Gaza so far, but the pace falls short of the goal of 150 trucks per day.

To ensure that the aid reaches the intended recipients, it goes from United Nations trucks to humanitarian organizations that then deliver it to the people of Gaza. The Biden administration has taken precautions, such as carefully vetting partner organizations and including anti-terrorism provisions in grants and contracts, to prevent aid from falling into the wrong hands.

The need for humanitarian assistance in Gaza is critical, with nearly 1.7 million residents displaced by the recent war between Israel and Hamas. Homes and businesses have been destroyed, the Hamas government bureaucracy is not functioning, and there are severe shortages of water, food, and fuel. The decision to send aid is aimed at alleviating this humanitarian crisis and preventing further loss of life.

While the concerns about funding for Hamas are valid, it’s important to strike a balance between ensuring aid reaches the Palestinians and preventing support for terrorist organizations. Humanitarian assistance has never been conditional on guaranteeing that every penny will be prevented from going to militants. The focus should be on saving lives and providing necessary support to those in need.

