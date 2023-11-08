President Biden to Strengthen Engagement with Pacific Leaders Amid Concerns Over China

President Joe Biden will be hosting a summit with Pacific leaders at the White House this week, emphasizing the United States’ commitment to bolstering its engagement with the nations in the region. The primary aim behind this move is to address the growing concerns over China’s increasing presence in the Pacific region.

As part of the discussions, the US is expected to offer funding for infrastructure development and enhance maritime cooperation. Additionally, plans for establishing new embassies for Cook Islands and Nuie are on the agenda. However, the summit has faced a setback as Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare of Solomon Islands, who has developed a close alignment with Beijing, has chosen not to attend.

The leaders from the 18-member Pacific Island Forum will be advocating for increased support for climate change initiatives and addressing other critical matters during the talks, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at the White House. Last year, President Biden held an initial summit with 14 Pacific island nations, where his administration pledged to work more closely with allies and partners to meet their specific needs.

While the US acknowledges the assertiveness and influence of China in the region, a senior White House official highlighted the necessity for the US to sustain its strategic focus. The official cited concerns about China’s role in the region and emphasized the importance of the US commitment.

Dr. Meg Keen, the director of the Pacific Islands program at the Lowy Institute, considers this summit as a historic event, especially after President Biden had to cancel a visit to Papua New Guinea earlier this year due to debt ceiling negotiations. According to Keen, the US has been quick to make up for the lost ground and is eager to deliver on its significant commitments.

In 2022, the US announced an assistance package of over $800 million to island states during a summit. The White House stated that the upcoming summit will reaffirm the US commitment to shared regional priorities, focusing on issues such as climate change and maritime security.

Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni of Tonga expressed the significance of this meeting, considering it an opportunity for Pacific nations to share their concerns. Climate change and oceans are among Tonga’s top priorities, and Sovaleni intends to seek new investors for support in tackling these challenges.

Henry Puna, the Secretary-General of the Pacific Islands Forum, hopes that concrete actions will be taken during the summit, specifically addressing climate change issues. He noted a shift in the Pacific region’s status from strategic neglect to strategic interest and competition between the US and China, emphasizing the need for tangible measures.

China’s security pact with Solomon Islands last year raised concerns among the US and Australia about Beijing’s regional ambitions. In response, the US has been actively engaging with the Pacific, including reopening its embassy in Solomon Islands after a three-decade absence and establishing new embassies in Tonga and plans for one in Vanuatu.

As the summit approaches, President Biden’s administration aims to solidify its ties with Pacific leaders, ensuring a united approach to shared challenges and opportunities in the region.