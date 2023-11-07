Joe Biden Urges End to Israeli Settler Attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank

In a recent press conference with the Australian prime minister, Joe Biden reiterated the United States’ unwavering support for Israel’s defense while also expressing concern over the treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank. The president called for an immediate end to the attacks carried out by extremist Israeli settlers on Palestinians, stating that such actions only exacerbate the already volatile situation.

Biden likened these attacks to pouring gasoline on the fire, highlighting the alarming nature of the situation. He emphasized that Palestinians have the right to be in the places they occupy and stressed the urgency of putting a stop to these attacks.

The President also addressed the role of Hamas in the conflict, accusing the militant group of using Palestinian civilians as shields. He asserted that while Israel has the right to defend itself, it must adhere to the laws of war and take all necessary precautions to minimize civilian casualties.

When questioned about the number of casualties in Gaza, Biden expressed skepticism regarding the figures provided by Palestinians. He acknowledged that innocent lives have undoubtedly been lost in the conflict but stated that he lacked confidence in the accuracy of the numbers being reported.

Despite escalating tensions and the preparation for a potential ground invasion by Israel, Biden denied reports suggesting that he had pressured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay such a move until the release of hostages being held by Hamas. He emphasized that the decision ultimately rested with Israel but expressed a desire for the safe extraction of the hostages.

As the conflict continues in Gaza, international organizations and world leaders have been urging for a resolution to the crisis. The World Health Organization called on Hamas to provide proof of life for the hostages and emphasized the urgent need for their release on health grounds. Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency warned that its relief efforts in Gaza might come to a halt if fuel supplies are not replenished.

Efforts to secure plans for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza at the United Nations have been thwarted, with the U.S. and Russia vetoing each other’s proposals. The broader UN general assembly will now convene to discuss the ongoing war.

Looking ahead, Biden emphasized the importance of a two-state solution and called for a concentrated effort from all parties involved to pave the way for peace, safety, and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

By addressing the pressing issues and advocating for a peaceful resolution, Biden aims to find a path forward that ensures the well-being of all those affected by the conflict in the region.