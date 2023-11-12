President Biden shares common perspective with Pope Francis on Israel-Gaza war

President Biden and Pope Francis recently had a conversation in which the Pope expressed support for America’s strategy in dealing with the Israel-Hamas conflict. The President stated that they were “on the same page” and that the Pope showed interest in the approach taken to address the crises faced in Israel at this time.

During the conversation, President Biden outlined the game plan and the kind of assistance that Israel needed. The pontiff offered his full support for the actions being taken. Pope Francis has consistently advocated for peace and called for increased humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians. He has also urged Hamas to release the hostages in their custody.

President Biden recently played a role in facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza through a previously closed Egyptian border crossing. He has been vocal in his support for Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas. In a show of solidarity, the President even visited Tel Aviv last week after the deadly attack by Hamas that claimed many lives, including American citizens.

The President has also requested congressional approval for a significant budget allocation of $14.3 billion to arm Israel with both defensive and offensive weapons. This reflects his commitment to Israel’s security.

While it was reported that the US urged Israel to pause its planned ground invasion for the release of hostages, President Biden publicly seemed to advocate for a halt before his spokesperson clarified his position.

Pope Francis has been a fervent advocate for peace and has emphasized the urgency of preventing a humanitarian disaster in Gaza. He believes that war only brings death and destruction and called on believers to support peace through prayer.

According to the White House spokesman, there may still be up to 10 Americans being held hostage in Gaza, with two recently released. Further negotiations and efforts are underway to secure their safe return.

