Biden Calls for Peace in the Middle East, Stresses Two-State Solution Free from Extremism

President Biden has expressed his support for a two-state solution in the Middle East, emphasizing the need for a future that is “free from extremism.” In the wake of the recent Hamas terror attack against Israel, Biden called for the Palestinian people to have a state of their own, while ensuring that it is not under the control of Hamas.

The President highlighted the world’s current “inflection point” in the region and reiterated the United States’ commitment to standing with Israel against the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists. While he acknowledged being “heartbroken” by the images from Gaza following the Israeli military response, Biden emphasized the importance of breaking the cycle of violence.

According to Biden, a two-state solution is the only way to ensure the long-term security and peace of both Israelis and Palestinians. He stressed the need for equal measures of freedom, opportunity, and dignity for both peoples, and called for commitments from all parties involved to work towards this goal.

To achieve a sustainable peace, Biden outlined certain principles that should serve as a foundation. He stated that Gaza cannot be used as a platform for terrorism, and that there should be no forcible displacement, reoccupation, blockade, or reduction in territory. He also emphasized the importance of reuniting Gaza and the West Bank under a single governance structure, ultimately led by a revitalized Palestinian Authority.

Biden made it clear that he expects Israel to take action against extremist violence in the West Bank, holding the perpetrators accountable. He stated that the United States is prepared to take its own steps, including issuing visa bans, to address this issue.

Rejecting the idea of an immediate cease-fire, Biden argued that for Hamas, every cessation of violence is seen as an opportunity to regroup and rebuild their arsenal. Allowing Hamas to remain in control of Gaza, he argued, would only perpetuate hatred and prevent Palestinian civilians from building a better future for themselves.

The President, who has faced pressure from within his own party for his stance on Israel, including calls for a cease-fire, emphasized that Israel’s military operation will only end when Hamas no longer poses a threat to Israelis.

In conclusion, Biden’s call for a two-state solution free from extremism reflects his commitment to the long-term security and prosperity of both Israelis and Palestinians. By emphasizing the importance of equal measures of freedom, opportunity, and dignity for both peoples, he hopes to break the cycle of violence and pave the way for a sustainable peace in the region.

FAQ

Q: What is a two-state solution?

A: A two-state solution refers to the establishment of two separate states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security.

Q: What is Hamas?

A: Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that controls the Gaza Strip. It is designated as a terrorist group by several countries.

Q: What is the revitalized Palestinian Authority?

A: The revitalized Palestinian Authority refers to a restructured and strengthened governing body that would have authority over both Gaza and the West Bank, working towards a two-state solution.

Q: Why does Biden oppose a cease-fire?

A: Biden believes that Hamas takes advantage of cease-fires to regroup and rearm, posing an ongoing threat to Israeli security. He argues that allowing Hamas to remain in control of Gaza would perpetuate hatred and prevent progress towards peace.

Q: What steps will the United States take against extremist violence?

A: The United States is prepared to take measures, including issuing visa bans, to address extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. These actions aim to hold the perpetrators accountable and promote stability in the region.