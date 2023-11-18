Reimagining the Future: A Unified Governance for Gaza and the West Bank

In a groundbreaking perspective on the Israel-Hamas war, U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed a bold vision for the future of Gaza and the West Bank. In an opinion article published in the Washington Post, Biden advocates for the ultimate governance of these regions by the Palestinian Authority, leading the way towards a two-state solution.

Central to Biden’s vision is the idea that Gaza and the West Bank should be reunited under a single governance structure, revitalizing the Palestinian Authority. He emphasizes the importance of avoiding any forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, rejection of reoccupation, elimination of the siege or blockade, and prevention of any reduction in territorial rights.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has raised concerns about the ability of the current Palestinian Authority to effectively govern Gaza after the conflict. He believes that Israel should continue to maintain overall military responsibility in Gaza for the foreseeable future.

The Palestinian Authority used to govern both the West Bank and Gaza until it was ousted from the latter in 2007 after a brief civil war with Hamas. Biden’s proposal seeks to restore the authority’s governance over both regions, fostering unity and stability.

Additionally, Biden expresses his commitment to addressing the escalating violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. He affirms that the United States is prepared to issue visa bans against extremists who target civilians in the region. This stance aims to hold those responsible for violence accountable and maintain the safety and security of Palestinians.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called on Biden to pressure Israel to halt violence against Palestinians and settlers in the West Bank and Jerusalem. He highlights the urgent need for intervention to prevent further escalation and a potential explosion of violence.

The West Bank, home to millions of Palestinians living alongside Jewish settlers, has been a hotbed of tension and unrest for more than 18 months. The international community is increasingly concerned about the escalating violence since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Biden’s proposal opens up new possibilities for the future of Palestinian governance and the prospect of a two-state solution. It presents a fresh perspective on resolving the conflict and highlights the need for international cooperation and intervention to bring about lasting peace.

