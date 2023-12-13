Israel Faces Global Pressure as Support Wanes for Netanyahu’s Government

In a recent campaign reception, President Biden highlighted the declining support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government on the global stage. Biden emphasized the need for Netanyahu to make changes as public sentiment turns against his regime. While acknowledging the right of Israel to defend itself against Hamas, the president expressed concerns about the toll of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Rather than relying solely on the United States for security, Biden highlighted Israel’s support from various entities, including the European Union and other nations. However, he noted that indiscriminate bombing by Israel is causing them to lose backing. This assessment indicates a shift in global perspective on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

President Biden acknowledged his longstanding differences with Netanyahu’s government, particularly on the issue of a two-state solution. While the Biden administration advocates for this solution, Netanyahu’s government does not share the same stance. Biden stressed the necessity of Netanyahu making moves to strengthen the Palestinian Authority and acknowledged that denying the existence of a future Palestinian state poses a significant challenge.

This shift in tone from the Biden administration is significant, as it comes amid longstanding U.S. support for Israel. The president’s remarks, made during a campaign reception, offered a candid perspective on his relationship with Netanyahu and the complex dynamics surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

It is important to note that the president’s statements at campaign events do not necessarily reflect official policy, but they provide insight into his personal sentiments and considerations. The Biden administration continues to provide military assistance to Israel while also recognizing the importance of cautious action to prevent a shift in global public opinion.

