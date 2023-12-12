The Changing Landscape of Israeli Politics

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden has called for a shift in the Israeli government, stating that Israel is losing global support due to its indiscriminate bombing of Gaza. Biden’s remarks were made during a fundraising event for his 2024 re-election campaign and signify a growing rift in relations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden’s criticism of Netanyahu’s handling of the recent conflict in Gaza marks a departure from his previous support for the Israeli leader. While speaking to donors, Biden emphasized that Israel cannot rely solely on the United States for security, as it has support from the European Union, Europe, and many other nations. However, he expressed concern that Israel may be losing this support due to its indiscriminate bombing.

Israel’s retaliation against Hamas attacks has resulted in a significant loss of life and has created a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Biden’s comments shed light on his private conversations with Netanyahu, in which he reiterated the importance of avoiding civilian casualties and learning from past mistakes.

Biden’s remarks also touched on the current political climate in Israel. He referred to Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right politician who serves as Israel’s national security minister, and described the current Israeli government as the most conservative in the country’s history. Biden highlighted the need for change within the government and stressed that Israel cannot outright reject the idea of a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu, in response to Biden’s statements, asserted that Israel has received full backing from the U.S. for its actions in Gaza. However, he acknowledged that there is disagreement regarding the path forward after dealing with Hamas, emphasizing the Israeli government’s opposition to repeating the mistakes of the Oslo peace accords.

While Biden has expressed strong support for Israel’s military operations against Hamas, he has also expressed growing concern about the loss of civilian lives in the conflict. As a gesture of solidarity, Biden plans to meet with family members of Americans taken hostage by Hamas during their attack on Oct. 7, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people.

