President Biden Urges Change in Israeli Government Amid Criticism of Actions

In a recent closed-door fundraiser, President Joe Biden expressed his concerns about the handling of the conflict in Israel by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden emphasized that international support for Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 attack was starting to fracture as a result of what he called “indiscriminate bombing.” The president suggested that Netanyahu “has got a tough decision to make” regarding his own government, which he described as the “most conservative” in Israel’s history.

Addressing the Israeli government’s stance on a potential two-state solution, Biden stated that it would be challenging to achieve a long-term resolution with the current leadership. The president’s comments were not specific in detail but carried a clear tone of criticism. He drew comparisons between Israel’s campaign in Gaza and significant historical events such as World War II and the U.S. response to 9/11.

Biden highlighted the importance of learning from past mistakes and preventing the repetition of massive civilian casualties. He referred to the establishment of international institutions after World War II to ensure such tragic events would not occur again. Furthermore, he emphasized that the U.S. involvement in the War in Afghanistan following 9/11 was unnecessary and urged avoiding similar missteps.

Although Biden has maintained close communication with Netanyahu throughout the conflict, he had refrained from publicly criticizing him. The president aimed to leverage his influence by privately addressing concerns rather than publicly rebuking Israel’s actions. However, Biden’s recent comments indicate a shift in his relationship with Netanyahu as the conflict enters its second month.

The president’s remarks reflect a call for change within the Israeli government and a reassessment of its approach to the ongoing conflict. While the specifics of Biden’s critique remain undisclosed, his statements underline the significance of reevaluating Israel’s tactics to maintain international support and work towards a lasting resolution.

