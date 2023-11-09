US President Joe Biden Considers Trip to Israel Amid Rising Regional Tensions

Seeking to Address Concerns, Biden Urges Israel to End Long-Term Occupation of Gaza Strip

Amid mounting regional tensions and fears of further escalation, US President Joe Biden has expressed the possibility of a trip to Israel. While no official decision has been made, the internal discussions reflect Biden’s commitment to striking a balance between supporting Israel and addressing the concerns raised by Palestinians in Gaza and Arab leaders in the region.

In a recent interview with CBS News’s “60 Minutes,” Biden emphasized his belief that Israel should adhere to the rules of war and ensure that innocent civilians in Gaza have access to essential resources such as medicine, food, and water. He also stated his view that long-term Israeli occupation of the territory should be replaced by a governing body representing the Palestinian authority.

Furthermore, Biden’s consideration of the trip comes at a critical moment as Israeli Defense Forces prepare for a potential ground invasion of Gaza, triggering mass migrations and raising concerns about a potential humanitarian crisis. Palestinian officials have reported more than 2,600 deaths in Gaza as a result of the ongoing conflict.

Accepting the invitation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could serve as a gesture of solidarity following the deadly Hamas attack and also facilitate regional efforts to limit the scale of the conflict. Additionally, Biden’s potential participation in an international conference, invited by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, underscores the significance of finding a diplomatic resolution.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s expected return to Israel, following meetings with Saudi and Egyptian leaders, demonstrates the US’s commitment to engaging with key stakeholders in the region. The US has also conducted backchannel discussions with Iranian leaders to discourage further escalation.

During the interview, Biden discussed the establishment of a safe zone for Gaza residents and expressed the need to evacuate women and children from the conflict zone. He acknowledged Israel’s right to respond to the initial attack by Hamas but called for restraint to protect innocent civilians.

While Biden ruled out direct US military intervention, he urged lawmakers to provide additional military assistance to Israel and Ukraine. The president highlighted the dangers posed by political dysfunction in Washington and emphasized the importance of a unified approach to global challenges.

As tensions persist, Biden’s potential trip to Israel signals his administration’s commitment to resolving the regional crisis while addressing the concerns of all parties involved.