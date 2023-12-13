Biden Criticizes Israeli Prime Minister’s Conduct in Gaza

President Biden has voiced his concerns over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the conflict with Hamas in Gaza, stating that Israel’s indiscriminate bombing is costing them support globally. Speaking at a fundraiser in Washington, Biden expressed that Netanyahu must make a difficult decision and change his approach, blaming the current Israeli government for hindering any progress.

The Biden administration has been increasingly vocal about the human toll of the war, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians and caused a catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Biden and Netanyahu, who have had a longstanding relationship, have recently shown divergent views on the conflict.

Netanyahu has rejected numerous proposals from the U.S. and is under pressure from Israel’s right-wing to resist calls for the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority to take control of Gaza after the war. He stated that he would not allow Gaza to repeat the mistakes of the Oslo Accords, which he believes had negative consequences for Israel.

Israel has faced international pressure to reach a ceasefire, with the U.N. General Assembly voting overwhelmingly in favor of a second resolution demanding an end to the conflict. However, the United States, along with Israel and eight other countries, opposed the resolution. Israeli officials argue that a ceasefire would allow Hamas to regroup and launch further attacks.

Conditions for civilians in Gaza have deteriorated significantly, with shortages of food and other essential supplies. Aid workers attempting to assist civilians have faced challenges, including the WHO reporting that a medical convoy carrying supplies was stopped and shot at. Doctors Without Borders also expressed concerns for the safety of staff and patients in hospitals in northern Gaza, where Israel’s ground operations have been taking place.

Overall, President Biden’s criticism of Prime Minister Netanyahu highlights the growing tensions between the two allies and their differing views on how to handle the conflict in Gaza. The international community’s calls for a ceasefire continue to put pressure on Israel, while conditions for civilians worsen with each passing day.

