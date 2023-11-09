President Biden Disappointed by Chinese President’s Absence at G20 Summit

President Joe Biden expressed his disappointment that Chinese President Xi Jinping would not be attending the summit of G20 leaders in India. However, despite this setback, President Biden remains optimistic about the future of U.S.-China relations as he prepares to meet with President Xi in the near future.

During a press briefing in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, President Biden acknowledged his disappointment but assured reporters that he would still have the opportunity to meet with President Xi. Although President Biden did not provide further details about their upcoming meeting, his statement suggests that he is actively working to maintain a dialogue between the two nations.

As part of his efforts to strengthen U.S. relations in Asia, President Biden will be visiting India from September 7 to 10 for the G20 summit, followed by a trip to Vietnam. Both India and Vietnam have expressed their desire for closer relations with the United States, a sentiment that President Biden finds encouraging.

When asked about his upcoming trip, President Biden expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Yes, I am.” He emphasized the importance of coordination, indicating that he seeks a more collaborative relationship with both countries for the benefit of all involved.

While Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent Beijing at the G20 summit in New Delhi, President Biden’s willingness to engage with China demonstrates his commitment to maintaining open lines of communication and finding common ground on important global issues.

President Biden’s upcoming meetings with President Xi and his visits to India and Vietnam reflect the administration’s dedication to promoting diplomacy and building strong relationships with key nations in Asia. Despite the absence of President Xi at the G20 summit, both sides remain committed to fostering constructive dialogue and advancing mutual interests in the future.