President Biden Expresses Doubt in Palestinian Death Toll

In a recent press conference, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his skepticism regarding the number of casualties reported by the Palestinians in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The Palestinian health ministry claims that over 6,500 individuals have been killed in Israeli attacks, including around 2,700 children. However, President Biden stated that he has “no confidence” in these figures.

President Biden emphasized the need for caution and precision in Israeli military operations, urging them to target those responsible for instigating violence against Israel. He stressed that innocent civilians should not be harmed in the process. While acknowledging that casualties are an unfortunate consequence of war, President Biden questioned the reliability of the Palestinian death count without providing further explanation.

It is important to note that casualty figures in conflict areas are often difficult to verify independently, and this situation is no exception. Reuters, for instance, has been unable to verify the accuracy of the reported casualty numbers. The fighting originated from a Hamas gun rampage in southern Israel on October 7, which Israeli authorities claim resulted in the deaths of 1,400 people. Palestinians dispute the notion that the death count in Gaza is incorrect.

Following President Biden’s comments, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) expressed its deep concern and urged the president to apologize. CAIR emphasized that numerous journalists have confirmed the high number of casualties, and videos emerging from Gaza show the devastating impact on Palestinian women and children.

During the press conference, President Biden also stressed that Hamas militants often use Palestinian civilians as shields, complicating Israel’s efforts to target the perpetrators of violence. He acknowledged the difficult situation faced by Israel and encouraged them to take all possible measures to protect innocent lives.

While doubts regarding casualty figures persist, it is crucial to continue seeking a resolution to the conflict that prioritizes the safety and well-being of all individuals involved.