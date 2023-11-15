President Biden Claims Hamas Attacks Intended to Thwart Israel-Saudi Arabia Agreement

President Joe Biden has stated that the recent attacks from Hamas on Israel were aimed, at least in part, to sabotage the potential normalization of relations between the U.S. ally and Saudi Arabia. During a campaign event on Friday night, Biden revealed that Hamas took action because they were aware of his upcoming meeting with the Saudis. He further emphasized that the Saudis had expressed their desire to recognize Israel.

This revelation comes shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared his optimism about the possibility of a historic peace agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia. However, the emergence of Hamas’ violent attack on Israel, followed by the Israeli Defense Forces’ retaliatory strikes in Gaza, have significantly hindered the progress towards normalization.

The normalization efforts, known as the Abraham Accords, were initially initiated under the administration of former President Donald Trump. Unfortunately, the recent escalation of violence has pushed the prospect of achieving normalization with neighboring Arab countries even further away.

In response to the dire situation in Gaza, where civilians have been facing limited access to food, water, and medical supplies due to the Israeli airstrikes, Egypt has sent humanitarian aid through the Rafah border crossing. The first shipment consisted of 20 trucks carrying approximately 3,000 tons of aid.

During a fundraiser in Washington, D.C., President Biden reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting and ensuring the longevity of the state of Israel. He expressed a deep belief that the safety of Jews worldwide, including those in the United States, depends on the existence of Israel.

In an effort to stress America’s role in global affairs, President Biden drew parallels between the conflict in the Middle East and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He highlighted the importance of the United States standing up against tyrants and providing aid to its allies. Biden firmly stated that inaction should not be an option, emphasizing that if the U.S. does not take action, no one else will.

With tensions and turmoil persisting in the region, the path to peace and normalization in the Middle East remains a complex and challenging endeavor. However, President Biden’s commitment to supporting Israel and his determination to take a stand in the face of aggression create a glimmer of hope for stability in the region.

