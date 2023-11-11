New Middle East Dynamics: The Role of Hamas in Geopolitical Relations

In recent developments, President Joe Biden suggests that Hamas’ motives for attacking Israel are linked to its opposition to the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. The president emphasizes that Hamas was aware of his intention to engage in discussions with the Saudis, leading to their aggressive actions.

This potential breakthrough in relations between Jerusalem and Riyadh had been progressing steadily, with the support of President Biden, who announced plans for a shipping corridor partnership between the two countries during the Group of 20 summit. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed optimism, stating that a historic peace agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia could be achieved under President Biden’s leadership.

The Saudi position in these negotiations centered around ensuring protections and expanded rights for Palestinian interests as part of a comprehensive agreement with Israel. A successful resolution would have paved the way for broader recognition of Israel by Arab and Muslim-majority nations that have historically been resistant to normalizing relations due to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

However, talks were abruptly disrupted when Hamas militants launched an attack from the blockaded Gaza Strip into Israeli towns on October 7th. This assault coincided with a major Jewish holiday and triggered retaliatory airstrikes by Israel. The escalation of violence has left the international community on edge, with the United States working to prevent further escalation.

The normalization efforts, known as the Abraham Accords, were initiated under the previous administration of President Donald Trump. The aim of this ambitious undertaking was to reshape the region and bolster Israel’s standing in unprecedented ways. Nonetheless, critics argue that these accords overlook Palestinian aspirations for statehood.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledges that Hamas may have been motivated, at least in part, by its desire to undermine the United States’ diplomatic efforts in establishing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. The potential diplomatic achievement between Jerusalem and Riyadh would have significant implications for President Biden, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

