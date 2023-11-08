President Biden Considers Diplomatic Travel to Address Israeli Occupation of Gaza

President Joe Biden is reportedly considering a potential trip to Israel as the country faces ongoing tensions and conflict in the Gaza Strip. While no decision has been made yet, the White House is actively deliberating over the possibility. This move comes as President Biden emphasizes the importance of balancing support for Israel with concerns about the region’s escalating crisis.

Addressing the concerns voiced by Palestinians in Gaza and Arab leaders across the region, the United States is actively seeking to prevent further escalation of the crisis. President Biden stressed that Israel should abide by the rules of war, ensuring that innocent civilians have access to vital necessities such as medicine, food, and water. He also expressed the opinion that Israeli control over the territory should not be a long-term solution, proposing governance by a Palestinian authority instead.

In a recent interview with CBS News’s “60 Minutes,” President Biden provided insights into the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He stated that the actions of Hamas and its extreme elements should not be taken as representative of all Palestinian people. As the Israeli Defense Forces prepared for a potential ground invasion of Gaza, triggering a mass exodus of residents, concerns have arisen regarding a possible humanitarian crisis.

The invitation extended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to President Biden presents an opportunity for solidarity following the deadly Hamas attack and potentially serves as a catalyst for regional efforts to de-escalate the conflict and provide humanitarian assistance. President Biden’s last meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu occurred in September during the United Nations meetings in New York City, and their relationship has faced difficulties amid Netanyahu’s efforts to limit the power of Israel’s judicial branch.

As Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepares to return to Israel after meetings with Saudi and Egyptian leaders, discussions regarding the conflict continue. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has invited President Biden to an international conference, emphasizing the importance of mediation between Israeli and Palestinian leaders. Backchannel discussions with Iranian leaders have also taken place to discourage further escalation of the conflict.

President Biden has expressed his interest in establishing a safe zone for residents of Gaza and has consulted with the Egyptian government regarding assistance in evacuating women and children from the conflict zone. He reiterated the need for Israel to respond to the initial attack by Hamas but also emphasized that he did not see a reason for direct US military intervention. Instead, he urged lawmakers to provide additional military assistance to Israel and Ukraine.

While deliberations continue, President Biden’s potential trip to Israel demonstrates his commitment to diplomatic efforts in addressing the Israeli occupation of Gaza.