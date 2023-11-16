Gaza Hospital in Urgent Need of Protection Amidst Israeli Incursion

Amidst an escalating Israeli incursion into Gaza, United States President Joe Biden has emphasized the critical importance of protecting Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, which currently has hundreds of patients and staff trapped inside its walls. It has been reported that Israeli tanks and armored vehicles have surrounded the facility, posing a grave threat to the lives of those seeking medical care.

Speaking at a press conference in the White House, President Biden expressed his hope that Israel would exercise restraint and take “less intrusive action” with regards to Al-Shifa Hospital. He acknowledged the repeated targeting of the hospital by Israeli bombing and snipers, causing distress among medical personnel and patients alike.

Efforts are being made to negotiate a pause in the incursion to facilitate the release of prisoners, with the involvement of the Qataris. President Biden remained cautiously optimistic about the situation but underscored the urgent need to protect hospitals amidst the ongoing conflict.

Medical professionals on the ground have raised concerns about the mounting casualties, including newborn babies, within Al-Shifa Hospital. Israeli forces have encircled the facility since Saturday, resulting in power outages, limited medical supplies, and relentless bombardment. The close proximity of tanks and armored vehicles to the hospital gate further exacerbates the challenges faced by the staff in attending to patients.

Tragically, at least 32 patients, including six premature babies, have lost their lives at the hospital since Friday, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Three nurses have also been killed in the violence, as confirmed by the UN relief agency in the occupied Palestinian territory.

It is crucial to note that hospital officials and the armed group Hamas have denied Israel’s claim that a command center operates beneath Al-Shifa Hospital. Israel’s military has alleged that Hamas uses hospitals as cover for their activities. During a press conference, spokesman Daniel Hagari revealed that a weapons cache was found in a tunnel connected to Rantissi Hospital, primarily treating children in northern Gaza. Israel shared a video displaying grenades, suicide vests, and other explosives, asserting that they would expose Hamas’s tactics to the world.

The impact of Israel’s bombardment is not limited to Al-Shifa Hospital alone. Al-Quds and Kamal Adwan hospitals have also suspended operations due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes and the scarcity of vital supplies, including fuel and medicines.

Israel has called on civilians to evacuate Al-Shifa and directed medical personnel to transfer patients to alternative medical centers. However, the methods employed by the Israeli military, such as demanding patients to walk out of the hospital with their hands raised, present significant challenges for those who are disabled or require assistance.

The escalating conflict stems from Hamas’ attacks on Israeli communities in early October, prompting Israel to vow to eradicate the armed group. Tragically, the ongoing Israeli bombardment and ground operation in Gaza have resulted in the loss of thousands of Palestinian lives, including a significant number of children.

As the situation in Gaza continues to unfold, it remains imperative for the international community to prioritize the protection of hospitals and medical facilities, ensuring that innocent lives are spared and critical healthcare services can be provided to those in need.

