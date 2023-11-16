US President Calls for Protection of Gaza Hospital amid Escalating Conflict

In the midst of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, United States President Joe Biden has emphasized the importance of protecting the region’s largest hospital. As Israeli tanks surround Al-Shifa Hospital, trapping hundreds of patients and staff inside, Biden expressed his hope for “less intrusive action” by Israeli forces. The hospital has reportedly been repeatedly targeted by Israeli bombing and snipers.

While addressing reporters at the White House, Biden highlighted the need to safeguard hospitals amidst the escalating violence. “My hope and expectation is that there will be less intrusive action relative to hospitals and we remain in contact with the Israelis,” he stated. The US President also noted ongoing negotiations with Qatar regarding the release of prisoners.

The situation at Al-Shifa Hospital has raised concerns among medical personnel as casualties, including newborn babies, continue to mount. Witnesses have reported tanks and armored vehicles positioned near the hospital’s gate, making it challenging for staff to care for patients amid power outages, dwindling medical supplies, and Israeli bombardment.

Since Friday, at least 32 patients, including six premature babies, have lost their lives at the hospital, according to Palestinian health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra. Tragically, three nurses have also been killed at the facility. Meanwhile, Israel has alleged the presence of a Hamas command center under the hospital, a claim denied by both the armed group and hospital officials.

As the conflict escalates, multiple hospitals in Gaza, including Al-Shifa, Al-Quds, and Kamal Adwan, have suspended operations due to the Israeli bombardment and limited access to essential resources. Israel has advised civilians to evacuate Al-Shifa, urging medics to redirect patients to other facilities. However, the logistics of relocating patients, especially those with mobility challenges, pose a significant obstacle.

Israel has announced its commitment to neutralize Hamas in response to the armed group’s attacks on southern Israeli communities. According to Israeli officials, these attacks resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 people, primarily civilians. Since the commencement of Israel’s military campaign, more than 11,240 Palestinians, including over 4,600 children, have lost their lives, as reported by the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

