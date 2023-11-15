New Title: The Global Solidarity Against Terror: Upholding Justice and Freedom Amidst Tragedy

In a world rocked by violence, President Biden passionately denounced the recent attacks on Israel by Hamas, labeling them as “an act of sheer evil.” Standing alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the president expressed unwavering support for the people of Israel, condemning the relentless brutality inflicted upon them.

To add to the grim reality, it was revealed that at least 14 Americans tragically lost their lives in these attacks. Furthermore, American citizens have been taken hostage by Hamas, instilling further urgency in this dire situation. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan admitted that the precise number of hostages is still unknown, but it is estimated that over 20 Americans are missing.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, President Biden stressed the urgent need for clarity and action. Risking no ambiguity, he reaffirmed, “We stand with Israel. We stand with Israel.” America’s commitment to Israel’s safety and security remained unwavering, as the president vowed to provide the necessary assistance to protect its citizens and respond to this vicious assault. Terrorism was unequivocally condemned, with no justification or excuse for such abhorrent acts.

President Biden likened Hamas’ aggression to the worst rampages of the Islamic State, emphasizing the group’s brutality and blood-thirstiness. By doing so, he aimed to raise awareness about the severity of the situation and the urgent need to address it.

The merciless assault on Israel initiated by Hamas is an exemplification of terrorism at its core. The Gaza Strip, under Hamas’ control, became the launching ground for this unexpected onslaught. The Israel Defense Forces reported a death toll exceeding 900 people, with thousands more wounded. Israeli authorities also confirmed that several individuals were being held captive by Hamas.

Hamas’ actions do not represent the aspirations of the Palestinian people, nor do they offer any solutions other than terror and bloodshed. Recognizing this, President Biden expressed his steadfast support for Israel and deemed its response to be just and necessary. Israel, like any other nation, has the right – and the duty – to defend its citizens against such heinous attacks.

The international community echoed President Biden’s condemnation of Hamas and their terrorist acts. Leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom stood in solidarity with Israel by issuing a joint statement denouncing Hamas and supporting Israel’s efforts to protect its people and combat terrorism. They emphasized that this was not a moment for any party to exploit the attacks against Israel, but rather an opportunity to advance justice and freedom for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Amidst the turmoil, President Biden met with his national security team to stay abreast of the evolving situation in Israel. He and Vice President Harris also engaged in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the support America would provide.

In response to the crisis, the U.S. promptly began providing additional equipment and resources to the Israeli military, including munitions. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a carrier strike group to be stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean to bolster regional deterrence efforts. U.S. officials also confirmed the dispatch of small diameter bombs and artillery rounds to Israel.

In addition to military aid, President Biden directed his administration to share intelligence with Israel and deploy government experts to assist in hostage recovery. Understanding the importance of sustainable security, he urged Congress to take immediate action to fund the national security requirements of U.S. partners.

As the world mourns the lives lost and prays for peace, the global community must remain united against terrorism. Acts of sheer evil, such as those carried out by Hamas, remind us of the importance of justice, freedom, and unwavering support for nations under attack. Together, we can stand against terror and work towards a safer and more peaceful future for all.

