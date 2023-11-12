Biden Strengthens Ties with India to Counter China’s Influence

In a strategic move aimed at countering China’s rising influence, US President Joe Biden took significant steps to strengthen alliances with India during his recent visit to Delhi. While the two leaders, Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, covered a variety of topics, from commercial deals to defense agreements, the issue of press freedom also took center stage.

Prior to their bilateral meeting, journalists from the US press corps were unexpectedly denied access and instructed to remain outside the prime minister’s residence. This incident, combined with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s notable absence from Modi’s summit, underscored the Biden administration’s determination to involve India more explicitly in a broader political and defense alliance in the Indo-Pacific region.

One key outcome of the meeting was India’s commitment to purchasing remotely controlled aircraft from the US for their defense department. This move adds to the series of agreements reached during Modi’s visit to Washington in June, including the production of jet engines in India by General Electric for Indian military aircraft.

While India has been cautious about aligning itself with an implicitly anti-Beijing alliance, the US hopes to gradually shift India from its neutral stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. By becoming a leading arms supplier to Delhi, the US believes India will have greater freedom to criticize Moscow. However, it is important to note that India’s relationship with China remains complex, with various disputes and ongoing negotiations.

The issue of press freedom in India was once again in the spotlight, as journalists faced restrictions and limited access to cover the meeting. Despite the shared commitment to democracy between the two leaders, India’s ranking of 161 out of 180 in this year’s Press Freedom Index raises concerns. Journalists have faced arrests, travel restrictions, criminal prosecutions, and online harassment, leading to an atmosphere of limited media freedom.

