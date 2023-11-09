US Redirects Military Aid from Egypt to Taiwan Amid Concerns About Human Rights Abuses

The Biden administration has made the decision to redirect a significant portion of its $85 million military aid package from Egypt to Taiwan. This move comes in response to concerns about human rights abuses in Egypt, with the administration taking a firm stance on the issue. A State Department spokesperson stated that the decision was made after determining that Egypt had failed to live up to its promises in terms of political prisoners, due process, and the harassment of American citizens.

Out of the total aid package, $55 million will be redirected to Taiwan, while the remaining $30 million will be earmarked for Lebanon. It is worth noting that Egypt will still receive the bulk of the financial aid package, with $1.3 billion in total, of which a portion is not subject to human rights conditions. However, $320 million of the aid is subject to conditions set out by Congress, and the $85 million being redirected falls under these conditions.

While Egypt remains an important partner in the region, the United States believes that it is crucial to hold the country accountable for human rights abuses. By redirecting the funds to Taiwan, the Biden administration aims to support the self-defense capabilities of Taiwan and maintain the status quo without supporting Taiwanese independence. The decision to divert funding to Taiwan is consistent with the one-China policy, which the United States upholds.

Egypt has been subject to criticism from human rights groups due to allegations of widespread human rights abuses, including torture and enforced disappearances. While the Egyptian authorities have taken some steps to address these concerns, critics argue that these measures are merely cosmetic and that thousands of political prisoners still remain in jail.

The decision to redirect military aid from Egypt to Taiwan not only addresses concerns about human rights abuses but also reflects the United States’ commitment to its global partners. By supporting Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities, the United States hopes to maintain stability and deter any unilateral changes to the status quo.