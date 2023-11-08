Biden Administration’s Migrant Sponsorship Program Faces Legal Test

A federal judge in Texas is conducting a bench trial this week to review the legality of a Biden administration program that allows migrants with American sponsors to fly to the U.S. Around 200,000 migrants from Latin America and Haiti have utilized this program in the past 10 months. The GOP-led states are seeking an injunction to shut down the program, which permits up to 30,000 individuals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to enter the U.S. per month and apply for work permits.

The outcome of this lawsuit will significantly impact the Biden administration’s border management strategy. The program, which pairs legal entry opportunities with stricter asylum rules for those who enter the country illegally, has processed 200,279 migrants as of August 22. Among them are 67,926 Haitians, 58,918 Venezuelans, 43,149 Cubans, and 30,736 Nicaraguans. While the Biden administration is likely to appeal any unfavorable ruling, it is preparing for the possibility of the program being blocked.

Previous rulings by Judge Drew Tipton, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, have favored Republican-led states’ requests to block certain Biden administration immigration policies. The Biden administration introduced the migrant sponsorship program in October 2022 as a means of deterring Venezuelan arrivals at the southern border. In January, it expanded the program to include migrants from Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua. These policy changes have resulted in a significant drop in illegal crossings from these four countries.

Texas and 20 other GOP-led states are challenging the sponsorship program, arguing that it exceeds the parole authority and surpasses Congress-imposed limits on legal immigration. Texas claims that the program imposes financial burdens on the state. However, a similar policy for migrants from Ukraine has not faced legal challenges.

The Biden administration contends that the program is consistent with parole authority, which has been utilized for decades by both Republican and Democratic administrations. It also argues that the program serves an urgent humanitarian cause by providing a safe haven for migrants fleeing repressive governments, political instability, violence, and extreme poverty.

Ultimately, the fate of the Biden administration’s migrant sponsorship program rests on the decision of Judge Tipton. A ruling against the program would undermine Texas’ goal of reducing illegal immigration and could have broader implications for border management strategies.