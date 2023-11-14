New Pathways to Recovery: Biden’s Commitment to Humanitarian Assistance in Gaza

In a historic visit to Tel Aviv, President Joe Biden reaffirmed America’s solidarity with Israel and expressed his firm commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip. While condemning the brutal Oct. 7 attack that claimed the lives of around 1,400 people, Biden stressed the importance of not succumbing to all-consuming rage. Drawing a parallel with the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the President urged Israelis to seek justice without being consumed by vengeance.

The aftermath of the attack left Gaza isolated, with essential supplies like food, fuel, and water cut off by Israel. Mediators worked tirelessly to alleviate the dire situation faced by desperate civilians, aid groups, and hospitals. Moreover, the suffering worsened with an explosion at a Gaza hospital, further complicating the delivery of much-needed supplies. However, Israel announced its decision to resume the flow of food, water, and medicine to Gaza, awaiting further clarity on the timing.

Identifying the cause of the hospital blast became a matter of contention, with Gaza officials attributing it to an Israeli airstrike, which Israel vehemently denied. In response, Israel released evidence suggesting that the blast resulted from a missile misfire by Islamic Jihad, a separate militant group operating in Gaza. However, the veracity of these claims remains unverified by independent sources, including the Associated Press.

During his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden shared that data from the U.S. Defense Department indicated that it was unlikely an Israeli military strike had caused the blast. Affirming support for Israel, Biden discussed plans to deliver life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza. He emphasized that any diversion or theft of aid by Hamas, the ruling party in Gaza, would reveal their disregard for the well-being of the Palestinian people. In addition to aid, the President announced an additional $100 million in humanitarian assistance for Gaza and the West Bank.

Biden’s visit to Tel Aviv also aimed to address the growing humanitarian crisis faced by Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Expressing his deep sadness and outrage over the hospital explosion, Biden recognized that Hamas does not represent all Palestinians and urged the international community to find ways to support innocent civilians caught in the midst of the conflict. Reiterating the unwavering support of the United States for Israel, Biden assured Netanyahu that Israel would not stand alone in its efforts to defend its people. He expressed a commitment to collaborate with regional partners to prevent further tragedies from befalling innocent civilians.

Netanyahu, in response, expressed his gratitude for Biden’s support, acknowledging the clear distinction made between the “forces of civilization and the forces of barbarism.” Determined to defeat Hamas, the Israeli Prime Minister stressed the need for unity among the civilized world.

In addition to Biden’s meetings with Israeli leaders, he embraced Israeli first responders and the families affected by the conflict. Their emotional testimonials highlighted the profound impact of the crisis on their lives. Eli Beer, founder of a volunteer emergency medical service, expressed his gratitude for the President’s visit, emphasizing how it had uplifted the spirits of the nation and Jewish people worldwide.

As the Israel-Hamas war continues to unfold, hopes for improved relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors have diminished. Israel has mobilized for a potential ground invasion of Gaza in response to Hamas’ relentless attacks. The death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza stands at approximately 2,800, with an estimated 1,200 individuals possibly trapped beneath the rubble.

The catastrophic explosion at the Al-Ahli hospital further incited protests across the region. Palestinians poured into the streets of major West Bank cities, while demonstrations erupted in Beirut, Lebanon, and Amman, Jordan, with crowds gathering outside the Israeli Embassy in anger.

This somber turn of events disrupted Biden’s plans to visit Jordan, where a summit was scheduled with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. However, due to the outrage caused by the hospital blast, Abbas withdrew from the meeting, leading to its cancellation.

