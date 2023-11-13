President Biden Unveils Bold Plans to Promote Sustainable Development and Counter China’s Influence

President Biden made a groundbreaking announcement at the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, pledging a significant investment of US taxpayer dollars into the development of railroads and green infrastructure in Asia and Africa. This initiative is aimed at challenging China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a multi-billion-dollar project aimed at expanding Beijing’s influence globally.

During his meetings with world leaders, including those from India, the European Union, and Saudi Arabia, Biden assured a commitment of over $1 billion in US funding, with more to follow. The primary objective of this investment is to establish an extensive rail and shipping corridor connecting India to Europe through the Middle East, passing through the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Israel.

Although specific details regarding funding and timelines were not provided by the White House, G20 leaders shared that the project would incorporate data and electrical cables alongside the railway lines, promoting advanced connectivity and technological integration.

Adding another dimension to these plans, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia suggested that the total investment required could amount to $20 billion, although he did not specify the responsible parties for financing.

Furthermore, the G20 summit also introduced the concept of a “Trans-African Corridor” rail project, an ambitious collaboration between the United States and the European Union. This initiative aims to connect Angola’s port of Lobito with crucial rare-earth and copper mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia. These materials are vital for the production of electric vehicles and other technologies necessary for a transition to clean energy.

President Biden hailed this African rail system as a “game-changing regional investment,” highlighting its potential to drive economic growth and connectivity.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration announced separate funding of over $1.1 billion for projects in India and Mozambique, focusing on aligning with Democrats’ ecological agenda. The US Development Finance Corporation will provide financing of up to $425 million to TP Solar Limited for the establishment of a new solar energy facility in Tamil Nadu, India. An additional $500 million will be allocated for the creation of a “renewable infrastructure investment fund” in India, and $150 million will support a graphite-mining company in Mozambique.

It is important to note that the US Development Finance Corporation, a federal agency funded by taxpayers, will also extend a $50 million loan to an Indian pharmaceutical company for the production of “insulin biosimilars,” a diabetes treatment pending approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

In his prepared remarks, President Biden emphasized that the objectives behind these initiatives are not solely environmental but also encompass job creation, strengthening supply chains, promoting trade, and enhancing connectivity. These measures lay the foundation for advancing commerce, food security, and sustainable development across multiple countries.

