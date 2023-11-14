New Investment in Pacific Islands to Counter Rising Chinese Influence

The Biden administration has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to allocate $40 billion in economic aid to Pacific islands as part of an effort to counter China’s growing influence in the region. During a recent meeting at the White House with leaders from the Pacific Islands Forum, President Biden also officially recognized two new island nations, the Cook Islands and Niue.

In his address, President Biden emphasized the United States’ commitment to establishing a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region. The administration aims to collaborate with all member nations of the Pacific Islands Forum to achieve this common goal.

To demonstrate their appreciation for the visiting leaders, the administration arranged for a unique experience, transporting them from New York to Baltimore on a special train. The leaders were then taken to a Baltimore Ravens football game, where they were honored for their roles as American friends in the Indo-Pacific.

In addition, the Pacific leaders were given an opportunity to witness the United States’ efforts to combat illegal fishing and manage maritime domains. They boarded a US Coast Guard cutter in Baltimore Harbor, where they received a briefing on ongoing operations from the Coast Guard commandant, Admiral Linda Fagan.

Over the course of the two-day forum, the Pacific leaders will engage in discussions with top members of the Biden administration. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield will host a dinner for the visitors, followed by a barbecue hosted by the Australian embassy.

Despite the Biden administration’s charm offensive, there were a couple of setbacks. The prime minister of the Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare, who has aligned closely with China, decided not to attend the forum. This decision was met with disappointment from the United States. Vanuatu’s prime minister, Sato Kilman, also couldn’t attend due to his obligations back home.

The economic aid package offered by President Biden includes provisions for the development of secure undersea cable connectivity to Pacific island nations. However, these funding plans will need to be submitted to Congress, where Republicans are threatening to trigger a government shutdown over spending disagreements.

To further strengthen engagement in the Pacific, the Biden administration has opened two new embassies in the Solomon Islands and Tonga. Additionally, USAid has scheduled the establishment of a regional mission in Fiji and a US embassy in Vanuatu for early next year. These initiatives seek to rectify decades of diplomatic neglect and ensure the United States remains active in the Pacific amid increasing strategic competition with China.

During the forum, the Pacific island leaders are expected to advocate for greater support in tackling the climate crisis, among other important issues. They will have the opportunity to meet with the US climate envoy, John Kerry, to discuss their concerns and explore avenues for collaboration.

This summit marks a pivotal moment in the United States’ renewed commitment to the Pacific island nations. The Biden administration’s efforts to regain lost ground in the region are seen as historic, generating anticipation among the Pacific island leaders and observers alike.

