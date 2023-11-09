President Biden Urges Continued Support for Ukraine and Israel Amid War Efforts

President Joe Biden will be addressing the American people in an Oval Office address to emphasize the importance of maintaining funding for Ukraine and Israel amidst their ongoing war efforts. This call for support comes as the White House prepares to request over $100 billion from Congress for aid and resources to these countries, as well as Taiwan and the US-Mexico border. The main argument in favor of this funding is that it is crucial for US national security during a critical time in global affairs.

Rather than quoting an official, it can be stated that Biden will highlight the significant consequences of inaction or withdrawal from supporting Ukraine and Israel. The previous supplemental funding request made by the Biden administration in August, which aimed to provide $24.1 billion to aid Ukraine, did not receive approval from Congress.

Public opinion on US assistance to these nations has been mixed. A recent CNN poll revealed that while most respondents expressed sympathy for the Israeli people in the face of attacks by Hamas, there was no clear consensus on the appropriate level of US involvement. On the other hand, support for aid to Ukraine has decreased since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. A large majority of Republicans oppose further funding, while Democrats are more supportive.

Despite this, the White House and Congress have already provided more than $75 billion in funding to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has assured European leaders that the US can secure additional aid for both Ukraine and Israel. President Biden’s upcoming remarks follow his recent visit to the Middle East, where he aimed to engage in diplomatic efforts to deescalate the situation.

Biden’s visit to Israel included discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the path forward and the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The President advised caution and deliberation in making decisions amidst the conflict, drawing from America’s own experiences following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

In conclusion, President Biden will address the American people to stress the importance of continuing support for Ukraine and Israel. The decision to provide aid to these countries is of significant national security concern, considering the current global landscape. The President’s visit to the Middle East allowed for crucial discussions and diplomatic efforts to address the ongoing conflict and ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.