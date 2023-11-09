World Leaders Unify in Support of Israel’s Right to Self-Defense

In a show of solidarity, President Biden and Western leaders have reaffirmed their support for Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism. However, they also emphasized the importance of protecting civilians and adhering to international humanitarian law. The leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France President Emmanuel Macron, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, released a joint statement urging the immediate release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas.

The meeting among these world leaders follows President Biden’s discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about humanitarian aid to Gaza and efforts to free the more than 200 people, including U.S. citizens, who are being held hostage by Hamas. The leaders expressed their support for first aid convoys reaching Palestinians in need in Gaza and committed to continue coordinating with regional partners to ensure sustained and safe access to essential supplies and humanitarian assistance.

While acknowledging the devastating toll of the recent conflict, with over 5,700 lives lost and thousands more wounded, the leaders stressed the importance of preventing the conflict from spreading and working towards a political solution that would bring about a durable peace. They emphasized the need for close diplomatic coordination among key partners in the region to preserve stability in the Middle East.

President Biden expressed his gratitude to Israel for its assistance in securing the release of two American hostages and highlighted ongoing efforts to secure the freedom of all remaining hostages, including U.S. citizens. The leaders also discussed ways to facilitate the safe passage of U.S. citizens and other civilians in Gaza who wish to depart.

This unified stance from Western leaders underscores their commitment to upholding the principles of international humanitarian law and promoting peace in the region. It serves as a reminder that while supporting Israel’s right to self-defense, the protection of innocent lives and a political resolution remain paramount.