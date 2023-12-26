Biden Orders Retaliatory Strikes in Response to Drone Attack in Iraq

In a decisive move, President Joe Biden has ordered retaliatory airstrikes against Iranian-backed militia groups following a drone attack in northern Iraq that resulted in three U.S. servicemembers being injured. The attack, carried out by the Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah, utilized a one-way attack drone.

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson reported that one of the U.S. troops suffered critical injuries in the assault. Biden, who was spending Christmas at Camp David, was promptly informed about the incident by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. He then directed the Pentagon and top national security officials to devise response strategies to counter the attack on an air base used by American troops in Erbil.

Biden’s deputy national security adviser, Jon Finer, gathered key aides to evaluate the available options, while Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin consulted with Sullivan. Following these consultations, Biden convened a call with his national security team, during which Austin and Gen. CQ Brown provided a briefing on the response possibilities. Ultimately, Biden decided to target three locations utilized by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups.

The retaliatory strikes were executed in Iraq at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, less than 13 hours after the initial attack on U.S. personnel. According to U.S. Central Command, the strikes “destroyed the targeted facilities and likely killed a number of Kataib Hezbollah militants.”

Spokeswoman Adrienne Watson emphasized that the protection of American personnel serving abroad remains the highest priority for President Biden. She further stated, “The United States will act at a time and in a manner of our choosing should these attacks continue.”

This recent attack on U.S. troops follows a series of escalating threats and actions against American forces in the region since the Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the devastating war in Gaza. Iranian-backed militants operating under the umbrella group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq and Syria have been targeting U.S. facilities since October 17, coinciding with the blast at a hospital in Gaza that resulted in numerous casualties.

Iranian-backed militias have been responsible for multiple assaults on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria since the outset of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Last month, U.S. fighter jets carried out strikes on a Kataib Hezbollah operations center and command and control node, responding to a short-range ballistic missile attack on Al-Assad Air Base. In October, Iranian-backed militias also launched a drone attack on the same air base, causing minor injuries.

Additionally, the U.S. has linked Iran, which supports and trains Hamas, to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militants on commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea’s critical shipping choke point.

The Biden administration has been actively working to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from escalating into a wider regional confrontation that could involve Israel fighting on multiple fronts or draw the U.S. into direct engagement. Nonetheless, the measured response of the administration has faced criticism from Republicans who believe every attempted attack on American troops must be met with a counterattack.

The U.S. maintains a substantial troop presence in Iraq, focused on training Iraqi forces and combating remnants of the Islamic State group. Additionally, there are hundreds of U.S. troops in Syria with a primary mission of countering ISIS. Although these forces have endured numerous attacks since the war’s commencement on October 7, none have been fatal. Iran-backed groups have been held responsible for these acts of aggression.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin affirmed that while the U.S. does not seek to escalate conflict in the region, it remains fully prepared to take further necessary measures to safeguard its personnel and facilities.