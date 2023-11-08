United Nations Urges Global Consensus on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The recent G20 summit in New Delhi may not have yielded a united front against Russia’s war in Ukraine, but global leaders are still working toward a consensus. Despite the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, countries in attendance expressed concern about the ongoing conflict and its impact on human suffering and territorial acquisition.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s absence at the summit raised eyebrows, given his country’s direct involvement in the war. Ukraine’s foreign affairs ministry voiced disappointment with the G20 statement, criticizing its failure to directly name Russia as the aggressor.

President Joe Biden, however, defended the G20 statement, emphasizing that most member nations view the conflict as a problem with Russia and China, who had representatives present at the summit. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also stressed the importance of the G20 speaking as one, despite the complexities of including Russia in the group.

While some critics, such as Rep. Michael McCaul and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, criticized the G20 statement as a victory for Russia and China, Biden remained undeterred in his support for Ukraine. The U.S. is pushing for a substantial financial package of $20.6 billion in military assistance and humanitarian relief for Ukraine.

Beyond the Ukraine conflict, Biden also addressed China during his visit to Vietnam. He expressed his desire for a relationship with China that adheres to international norms and emphasized the importance of playing by the rules.

Despite the absence of key leaders and the efforts of Russia and China to build out a competing organization, G20 participants believe in the effectiveness of the summit in addressing global challenges. The United States maintains its commitment to the G20, and while China’s lack of participation is unfortunate, it is ultimately to their own detriment.

In the end, world leaders understand the urgency of finding a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and recognize the importance of working together to achieve peace and stability in the region. The G20 summit may not have produced the desired outcome, but it represents an ongoing effort to reach a global consensus on this crucial issue.