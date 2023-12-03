Israel Urged to Prioritize Safety of Gazans Amid Escalating Violence: Latest Updates

Amid ongoing conflict in the South, officials from the Biden Administration are calling on Israel to prioritize the safety and well-being of Gazans. The assault on Gaza has entered its second day, leaving residents in dire circumstances as they struggle to find refuge amid one of the most intense aerial bombardments of the 21st century. Basic necessities such as food, water, and shelter have become scarce commodities.

Shahd Safi, a 22-year-old teacher and translator living in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, shared the dangerous and harrowing situation through a text message. She described how she once again heard Israeli bombardment around her home after a brief weeklong truce that had brought some relief. Ms. Safi and her family had previously evacuated their home to a different part of the city but returned during the pause in fighting, hoping for a semblance of normalcy.

During the truce, many people ventured out to find essential items, only to find that the markets had little to offer. Ms. Safi’s family received some canned items from UNRWA, the U.N. relief agency for Palestinians, but the supplies were far from adequate. The scarcity of food and water continued to persist as Israel imposed restrictions on the entry of basic goods into Gaza.

While a limited amount of aid trickled in through the Egyptian border during the pause, the crossings from Israel remained closed. The U.N. reported that no aid convoys arrived from Egypt on Friday, and humanitarian operations within Gaza had largely ceased due to the renewed bombardment. The Palestine Red Crescent Society confirmed that they had received aid trucks from Egypt, including food, water, and medical supplies, as well as ambulances donated by Saudi Arabia. However, these supplies barely scratched the surface of the growing crisis in Gaza, which threatens to escalate into a public health disaster.

In Khan Younis, the largest city in southern Gaza, long lines were witnessed as people desperately waited for cooking gas. Some individuals endured overnight waits, while others resorted to burning doors and window frames to cook their meals. The displacement of northern Gaza residents, as ordered by the Israeli army, has led to overcrowding in cities like Khan Younis. Makeshift shelters have been established in U.N. schools to accommodate those who have been uprooted.

Ms. Safi, like many Palestinians, perceives the Israeli offensive in Gaza not as a war between Israel and Hamas’s military wing, but rather as an attack on the long-oppressed residents. The power imbalance is evident, with the Israeli government exerting control and dominance over the Palestinian population.

FAQ:

Q: What is the current situation in Gaza?

A: Gaza is experiencing intense aerial bombardments, leaving residents in dire circumstances and struggling to find basic necessities.

Q: What aid has been provided to Gaza?

A: Limited aid has been received through the Egyptian border, but the crossings from Israel remain closed. The supplies are insufficient to address the growing crisis.

Q: How are Gazans coping with the scarcity of cooking gas?

A: In Khan Younis, long queues have formed as people wait for cooking gas. Some have resorted to burning doors and window frames to prepare their meals.

Q: How do Palestinians perceive the Israeli offensive?

A: Many Palestinians, including Shahd Safi, view the Israeli offensive not as a war with Hamas’s military wing but as an attack on the oppressed residents of Gaza.

Sources:

– The New York Times: [link to original article]