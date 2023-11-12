New Economic Partnerships and Discussions on Migration: Biden Meets with Dominican Republic and Chile

President Joe Biden recently held bilateral meetings with leaders from the Dominican Republic and Chile at the White House. These meetings centered around important topics such as economic relations and migration, aiming to strengthen ties and address pressing issues.

In the meeting with Dominican President Luis Abinader, the focus was on bolstering economic cooperation, promoting democratic principles, and protecting labor rights. Additionally, the leaders discussed the security situation in neighboring Haiti, a country that has faced significant challenges in recent years. The assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021 and ongoing gang violence and kidnappings have prompted concerns. As a response, the United Nations Security Council authorized the deployment of a multinational armed force led by Kenya to combat violence in Haiti.

President Biden emphasized the deep friendship between the United States and the Dominican Republic, citing the generations of Dominicans who have become American citizens. He expressed optimism about the strength of the partnership between the two nations.

Similarly, in the meeting with Chilean President Gabriel Boric, the leaders focused on economic cooperation, climate change, and migration. The discussion revolved around the potential for the western hemisphere to become a prosperous and democratic region, advocating for democracy, freedom, human rights, and workers’ rights.

Both leaders also planned to engage in discussions regarding the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity Leaders’ Summit. President Biden initiated this partnership as a means to address economic inequality and promote regional economic integration. The goal is to create sustainable and responsible trade practices and resilient supply chains that can withstand future challenges.

With these meetings, President Biden reaffirmed his commitment to fostering strong economic partnerships and addressing migration issues. By emphasizing shared values and cooperation, he highlighted the potential for positive change and prosperity in the Americas.

FAQs:

What were the key issues discussed in the meetings?

The key issues discussed in the meetings were economic relations, migration, and regional security.

What is the goal of the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity?

The goal of the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity is to combat economic inequality, promote regional economic integration, and create sustainable and responsible trade practices.

What are the security concerns in Haiti?

Haiti has faced significant security concerns in recent years, including the assassination of its president, gang violence, and kidnappings.

Who is leading the multinational armed force deployed to Haiti?

The multinational armed force deployed to Haiti is led by Kenya.

What is the significance of these meetings?

These meetings signify the commitment of President Biden to strengthen economic partnerships, address migration challenges, and promote cooperation among countries in the western hemisphere.

(Source: The White House – https://www.whitehouse.gov/)