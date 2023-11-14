Joe Biden Optimistic about U.S.-China Relations, Downplays Taiwan Invasion Concerns amidst Economic Challenges

HANOI, Sept 10 (Reuters) – In a display of optimism and commitment to maintaining open dialogue, U.S. President Joe Biden engaged in high-level talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang during the annual G20 summit in New Delhi. The meeting marked the highest level of engagement between the two nations since Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping last spoke at the G20 summit in Indonesia nearly 10 months ago.

Biden emphasized that China’s current economic challenges, characterized by wobbling growth and concerns in sectors such as real estate and youth unemployment, do not indicate an increased likelihood of the country invading Taiwan. In fact, he expressed the opposite sentiment, suggesting that China’s current economic capacity may not afford such an endeavor.

Throughout the press conference, Biden showcased his commitment to maintaining stable relations with China, highlighting the importance of communication and minimizing conflicts over issues like Taiwan. The president also addressed recent actions taken by Chinese officials to limit the use of U.S.-designed Apple iPhones by state employees, framing it as an attempt to redefine trade practices.

As the U.S. economy continues to thrive, Biden highlighted its global strength, while acknowledging the challenges faced by China due to a weak global economy and certain policies. Although he referred to China’s economic situation as a “crisis,” he did not specify the policies in question.

The positive rhetoric surrounding U.S.-China relations and the emphasis on open dialogue signify Biden’s determination to navigate through potential conflicts and maintain stability in the region. The president’s remarks reflect his commitment to constructive engagement with China, all while addressing concerns over the state of the global economy and potential risks associated with China’s economic challenges.

