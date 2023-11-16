New Pledges Made by President Biden to Pacific Island Leaders Amidst Growing Influence of China

In an effort to counter China’s expanding influence in the strategically crucial Pacific region, President Joe Biden held a second White House summit with Pacific island leaders on Monday, following a similar summit held just over a year ago. As part of his charm offensive, Biden announced U.S. diplomatic recognition of two more Pacific islands nations, the Cook Islands and Niue.

During the welcoming ceremony, President Biden emphasized the United States’ commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region. He expressed his dedication to working with all nations in the region to achieve this goal. In further support of this commitment, Biden pledged to work with Congress to provide an additional $200 million in funding for projects aimed at addressing the effects of climate change, promoting economic growth, combating illegal fishing, and improving public health in the region.

The joint statement issued after a working lunch with the Pacific island leaders outlined the continued efforts of the United States to expand and deepen its cooperation with the Pacific Islands in the coming years. As a sign of this ongoing partnership, the statement announced the agreement to hold another summit in 2025, with subsequent political engagements scheduled every two years.

Mark Brown, the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands and Chair of the island forum, characterized the summit as an opportunity to develop partnerships for prosperity. He urged Washington to actively engage at the highest level in the upcoming 52nd Pacific Islands Forum leaders meeting that he would be hosting, to endorse the region’s 2050 Strategy.

While seeking to strengthen partnerships and collaboration, Biden’s administration has also been focused on countering China’s increasing economic influence in the Pacific. The United States has pledged to help the island nations fend off China’s “economic coercion,” and the joint declaration from last year’s summit emphasized the shared vision for a region where democracy can flourish.

By recognizing the Cook Islands and Niue, Biden intends to expand the scope of the enduring partnership between the United States and the Pacific. This recognition is seen as a step towards tackling the most pressing challenges facing the people of the region. Furthermore, President Biden’s personal connection to the Pacific, through the loss of an uncle during World War Two off the coast of Papua New Guinea, underscores the significance of the summit in his aspiration to build a better world.

During their visit to Baltimore, the Pacific island leaders were briefed on combating illegal fishing by the Commandant of the Coast Guard, demonstrating the shared commitment to protecting the region’s rich marine resources. Additionally, their attendance at a National Football League (NFL) game highlighted the cultural ties between the Pacific Islanders and American sports.

While representatives from all 18 Pacific Islands Forum members attended the summit, some leaders, such as the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, did not attend at the leader level due to deepening ties with China. The Biden administration expressed disappointment over this decision, as it had not made substantial progress on infrastructure funding and expanded aid offers to the Solomons that were previously extended.

Despite some challenges, the U.S. has made efforts to deepen engagement in the region. New embassies and a USAID office have been established, indicating a commitment to re-engagement. However, the approval of the funding pledges made last year is still pending in Congress.

Meg Keen, director of Pacific Island Programs at Australia’s Lowy Institute, stressed the importance of the U.S. re-engagement with the region while cautioning against geopolitical conflicts leading to militarization.

As the United States continues its engagement in the Pacific, negotiations are underway to open an embassy in Vanuatu by early next year. While Fiji has welcomed the stronger U.S. regional presence as a means of enhancing security, Kiribati has pursued assistance from China to upgrade a former World War Two airstrip. The summit also witnessed the signing of a $29 million program to support Kiribati youth in finding international employment opportunities.

Agreements with Palau and Micronesia have been renewed, granting the U.S. exclusive military access to key parts of the Pacific. However, negotiations with the Marshall Islands, which seeks additional financial support to address the consequences of extensive U.S. nuclear testing in the past, are still ongoing.

The joint statement from the summit reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to address the Republic of the Marshall Islands’ environmental, public health, and welfare concerns through ongoing Compact negotiations.

Moving forward, President Biden’s renewed pledges and engagement with Pacific island leaders signal a commitment to collaborate and strengthen partnerships in the region. By acknowledging and addressing the challenges and opportunities facing the Pacific, the United States aims to curtail China’s influence and build a more secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

