US President Biden Focuses on Humanitarian Aid in Israel Trip

US President Joe Biden recently embarked on a whirlwind trip to Israel with a multifaceted agenda. While his primary goal was to secure the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, he also emphasized the importance of meeting with Israeli survivors of the recent Hamas onslaught. This visit underscored Biden’s concern for the well-being of Gazans amidst the ongoing conflict.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has worsened significantly since the Hamas assault, with Israel imposing a blockade and cutting off essential supplies such as fuel, electricity, and water. The Gaza health ministry has reported a rising death toll, including many civilian casualties. Israel has expressed its determination to topple Hamas and has refused to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza until the hostages are released.

During his meetings with Israeli leaders, Biden successfully secured a commitment from Israel to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza from Egypt. This commitment was accompanied by the formation of a trilateral committee comprising Israel, the United States, and Egypt to facilitate and monitor the aid’s entry through Egypt’s Rafah crossing.

Biden followed up on his progress with a phone call to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, urging him to open Rafah and allow up to 20 trucks of aid into Gaza. While this number falls short of the UN’s recommendation of 100 trucks per day, Biden expressed optimism that the quantity would increase in the future.

The US president highlighted the importance of alleviating the suffering in Gaza, emphasizing that failure to do so would result in diminished global credibility for Israel. Biden also acknowledged that his administration deliberated extensively on whether to undertake this trip, aware that his presidency would be held responsible for securing the entry of humanitarian aid.

In coordination with newly appointed envoy David Satterfield, Biden confirmed efforts to repair damaged roads near Rafah to ensure smooth access for aid distribution within the Strip. It is important to note that the aid will be solely dedicated to Gaza and will not serve as an opportunity for civilians to flee the enclave.

UN staff members will take charge of distributing the aid once it reaches the Strip, ensuring its effective delivery to those in need. However, Biden made it clear that if Hamas obstructs the aid’s distribution or confiscates it, the commitment to provide further assistance would cease.

Alongside his efforts to secure humanitarian aid, Biden also expressed his optimism about evacuating Americans from Gaza and reiterated his commitment to achieving this goal. The trip’s success in addressing these crucial issues demonstrates Biden’s determination to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the conflict.

