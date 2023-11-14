Biden’s Potential Visit to Israel: A Symbolic Gesture of Support Amid Tense Times

The Biden administration is exploring the possibility of a presidential visit to Israel, aiming to provide a powerful display of solidarity in the wake of a devastating attack by Hamas. President Joe Biden’s presence in Israel would serve as a strong indication of unwavering U.S. support for the country amidst escalating tensions.

While the idea of the visit is being considered, two U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, emphasize that the trip may not materialize in the near future, or at all, depending on prevailing security conditions in Israel and the rapidly evolving war situation. Israel is on the brink of ordering a ground invasion of Gaza, intensifying concerns and uncertainties.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended an invitation to President Biden during their conversation on Saturday, with administration officials revealing that the offer is currently being evaluated. Biden himself has expressed interest in the visit, recognizing the value of showcasing unequivocal solidarity and support following the death of more than 1,300 Israelis and the hostage-taking of approximately 150 individuals, including Americans, by Hamas.

However, the potential for heightened hostilities implies that a future visit might occur during an exceptionally delicate phase in the ongoing conflict. Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the National Security Council, has refrained from confirming imminent travel plans, stating that “we have no new travel to announce.”

Drawing comparisons to Biden’s previous bold undertakings, such as his visit to Kyiv in February amidst the war with Russia, White House aides highlight the significance of these journeys. Biden’s trip to Kyiv, conducted via a secret 10-hour train ride, was widely regarded as a defining moment of his presidency. The 80-year-old president has also demonstrated his commitment to defending democracies worldwide through visits to Poland and Lithuania.

However, a potential visit to Israel would present even greater complexities. During the Kyiv visit, the United States communicated with Russia to ensure the trip’s safety, prompting Moscow to refrain from interference. In contrast, Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, poses a higher risk of targeting a traveling president, as noted by one of the officials.

Recent events have further underscored the danger. A group of U.S. senators, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, sought refuge in a bomb shelter during their visit to Tel Aviv when warning sirens sounded. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also traveled to Israel in the past week without encountering significant complications.

Amidst discussions surrounding the potential visit, the Biden administration remains deeply concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, exacerbated by Israel’s intense bombardment and blockade of the territory. There are expectations that Israel will launch a ground offensive in the coming days, leading experts to predict weeks of urban warfare and a tragic loss of innocent lives. Gaza officials report that more than 2,600 Palestinians have already died in Israel’s retaliatory strikes during the past week.

