Biden’s Visit to India and Vietnam: Strengthening Strategic Alliances in Asia

President Biden is embarking on a significant journey to India and Vietnam, reflecting his administration’s emphasis on countering China’s growing influence in the region. The trip demonstrates the United States’ commitment to strengthening alliances and exploring economic opportunities in two strategically important nations neighboring China.

During his visit to New Delhi, President Biden will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This meeting follows Modi’s successful visit to the United States earlier this year, where he was warmly received with a state dinner. One of the key objectives of the meeting is to leverage the G20 summit, hosted by India, to reinforce lending and support mechanisms for developing countries through the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The goal is to provide alternative avenues for development financing, countering China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which has burdened some countries with overwhelming debt.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, highlighted the urgency of addressing this issue: “We need to ensure that there are high-standard, high-leverage solutions to the challenges countries are facing, given both the scale of the need and the scale of the PRC’s coercive and unsustainable lending through the Belt and Road Initiative.”

From India, President Biden will proceed to Hanoi, Vietnam, where deepening economic cooperation will be a focal point of discussions. The anticipated upgrade in the relationship between Vietnam and the United States would mark a significant milestone since the two countries normalized relations only in 1995. This closer alignment is a testament to the shared interests and growing partnership between the two nations.

President Biden’s visit to India and Vietnam underscores the United States’ commitment to promoting strategic alliances and economic ties in Asia. By offering alternatives to Chinese lending initiatives and expanding cooperation with allies, the Biden administration aims to foster stability, prosperity, and mutual growth in the region.