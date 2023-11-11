President Biden Must Take Strong Action Against Iran and Qatar to Protect American and Israeli Interests

President Joe Biden’s approach towards Hamas and its largest patrons, Iran and Qatar, has raised concerns about the security and deterrence of both the United States and Israel. While publicly condemning Hamas, the Biden administration’s policies of appeasement towards Iran and Qatar undermine efforts to address the threat posed by the terrorist group.

To effectively address the situation, it is crucial for the United States to exert pressure on Iran and Qatar. One of the key steps is to hold Iran accountable for sponsoring Hamas. Despite Biden’s promise to do so, the lack of credible threats from the United States has emboldened Iran’s leadership. The unacknowledged nuclear arrangement reached between the Biden administration and Iran only strengthens Iran’s position, with billions of dollars at its disposal for various activities.

Moreover, Biden’s decision to let the United Nations missile embargo on Iran expire sends a message of weakness to Tehran. Instead, the United States should work with its allies to reinstate all UN sanctions on Iran, which can be done through a simple letter to the Security Council. By opposing this action, President Biden risks further escalation from Iran or leaves the door open for future dealmaking. Ultimately, this perceived weakness only encourages Iranian aggression.

Iran’s proxies in Iraq and Syria have already attacked US forces without facing any military retaliation. This lack of response further undermines American deterrence. The Biden administration should not hesitate to order retaliatory strikes against those responsible for attacking American forces and their proxies. Failure to do so only emboldens Iran and its regional proxies to continue their destabilizing actions.

In addition to Iran, the Biden administration’s decision to remove the Iran-controlled Houthi rebels from the list of foreign terrorist organizations is another concerning move. The Houthis recently launched missiles and drones against Israel, demonstrating Iran’s ability to operate and incite violence in the region. This not only poses a threat to Israel’s northern border but also undermines the prospects of restoring deterrence against groups like Hezbollah.

Furthermore, Qatar’s role in enabling Hamas raises questions about the United States’ stance on terrorism. Despite portraying Hamas as an evil group, American policy allows Qatar to serve as a base of operations and provide direct funding to Hamas. Qatar’s simultaneous connections with Iran, Hamas, and the United States create a complex dynamic that undermines efforts to address the threat posed by these groups.

Currently, Hamas is using hostages to manipulate the situation and obstruct Israel’s military response. Qatar, which hosted a meeting between Iran and Hamas, has been involved in negotiations for their release. The United States is reportedly pressuring Israel to delay any ground invasion pending Qatar-led negotiations. However, it is crucial to recognize that Hamas is leveraging the humanity of nations while continuing to commit barbaric acts.

In order to effectively deal with the situation, the United States must leverage Qatar and issue strong ultimatums. Implementation of tough economic sanctions should be threatened if all hostages are not released within 48 hours. Additionally, every Hamas official in Qatar should be identified as a legitimate military target.

If the Biden administration fails to take strong action against Iran and Qatar, it will have severe consequences for American deterrence, not only in the Middle East but globally. Hamas will continue to thrive, Iran will become more dangerous, and the security interests of the United States and Israel will be further compromised.

FAQ:

Q: What is Hamas?

A: Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that is labeled as a terrorist group by several countries.

Q: What is Iran’s role in supporting Hamas?

A: Iran is one of the largest patrons of Hamas and provides financial and military support to the group.

Q: Why is Qatar involved in negotiations with Hamas?

A: Qatar has been acting as a mediator in negotiations involving Hamas and its hostages, using its diplomatic connections with both Hamas and the United States.

Sources: Foundation for Defense of Democracies (https://www.defenddemocracy.org/), United Nations Security Council (https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/)