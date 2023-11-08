The Potential Transfer of Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine: A Pragmatic Perspective

The possibility of the United States providing long-range missiles to Ukraine has sparked intense conversations within the Biden administration. While discussions are ongoing, it remains uncertain whether a decision memo has reached President Joe Biden’s desk. Both Washington and Kyiv are committed to making a final call with Ukraine’s input. However, there are no active discussions regarding an announcement or a rollout of the Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).

Ukraine, eager to strengthen its military capabilities, is pushing for the swift approval of ATACMS delivery before the upcoming U.N. General Assembly. Ukrainian officials are hopeful that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s presence at the assembly will bring positive news. However, U.S. officials argue that the timeline is overly ambitious. They suggest that a decision by President Biden on sending ATACMS to Ukraine will likely occur after the annual Turtle Bay conference.

ATACMS, with a range of up to 190 miles, would provide Ukraine with the ability to strike far beyond Russia’s defensive positions within Ukraine and potentially reach deep into Russian sovereign territory. Although Ukraine has already received some long-range missiles, such as the U.K.-donated Storm Shadow, the introduction of ATACMS would significantly enhance its operational flexibility. Unlike the Storm Shadow, which requires Ukrainian Soviet-era jets for launching, the ATACMS can be fired from the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System already in Ukraine.

In Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia, its ground forces are primarily focused on targeting Russian logistics nodes and transportation hubs situated behind enemy lines. The Storm Shadow missiles have also been employed to target ammunition dumps in Crimea. The potential transfer of ATACMS to Ukraine aligns with this strategic objective.

While the Pentagon has expressed reservations in the past due to concerns about the availability of ATACMS in the U.S. inventory, the Biden administration appears more willing to support Ukraine than previous administrations. National security adviser Jake Sullivan’s statement at the Aspen Security Forum supports this shift in policy, highlighting the administration’s willingness to take risks to provide support to Ukraine.

It is important to note that the U.S. Army is preparing to transition to the new Precision Strike Missile, which boasts a range of at least 310 miles. As a result, it is possible that more ATACMS missiles will become available for transfer to other countries in the near future.

Ultimately, the potential transfer of ATACMS to Ukraine demonstrates the ongoing commitment of the United States to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities. It also signals a pragmatic approach to supporting Ukraine’s efforts in its ongoing conflict with Russia.