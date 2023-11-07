President Biden Employs Diplomacy to Strengthen Asian Allies

President Joe Biden’s visit to Vietnam emphasizes his commitment to building strong alliances and stability in Asia, rather than provoking a “cold war” with China. The trip highlights the evolving relationship between the United States and Vietnam as the latter elevates the former to its highest diplomatic status. Both countries view each other as essential partners during this critical time for the world.

While countering China’s influence in the region is an underlying objective, Biden seeks to maintain cooperation with China and avoid escalating tensions further. The visit also aims to assert American power in Asia and solidify partnerships that can provide alternatives to Chinese factories. Vietnam, in particular, wants to bolster its position against China amid maritime and territorial disputes but, at the same time, remains cautious about appearing to side completely with the United States.

This extended strategic partnership with the United States will place Vietnam in exclusive company. Previously, they have only established this level of diplomatic proximity with Russia, India, South Korea, and China. However, Vietnam is not solely relying on American support. Recent reports suggest secret negotiations with Russia for a new arms deal, despite international sanctions. Biden’s administration acknowledges the Vietnamese government’s increasing unease with this relationship and offers assistance to help them diversify their partnerships.

Beyond political considerations, there are economic factors driving this visit as well. The United States aims to establish economic circuits less dependent on China, and Vietnam, with its robust industrial infrastructure, plays a crucial role in achieving this goal. President Biden plans to meet with Vietnamese leaders and pay homage to John McCain, a former American war hero and politician who helped rebuild ties between the two countries after the Vietnam War.

Although the visit focuses on building stronger alliances and economic cooperation, there are human rights concerns that must also be addressed. Vietnam has faced criticism for its treatment of opponents, including harassment, imprisonment, and reports of torture. While activists hope for President Biden to address these issues, they fear that he may prioritize strategic interests over human rights during his visit.

President Biden’s trip to Vietnam signifies his dedication to fostering stability, strengthening alliances, and promoting economic resilience in the region. By engaging in diplomacy and weighing various interests, he aims to shape a new era of cooperation that serves the common interests of the United States, Vietnam, and other Asian nations.