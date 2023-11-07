President Biden’s recent visit to Vietnam has showcased the continued efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties between the United States and the Southeast Asian nation. In his whirlwind foreign trip, Biden made his final stop at a memorial for John McCain, a prominent figure who played a significant role in normalizing relations between the two countries. Instead of quoting Biden’s sentiments regarding McCain’s friendship, it is evident that the President deeply mourns the loss of a good friend.

Furthermore, Biden’s visit to Vietnam aimed to bolster the alliance between the US and Vietnam, particularly in the face of China’s growing influence. While attempting to alleviate anti-China rhetoric during a news conference, Biden emphasized a “new stage” of US-Vietnam relations, focusing on investment and innovation. He highlighted the importance of economic and diplomatic ties, specifically mentioning investments in the semiconductor industry.

During a meeting with business leaders and technology executives, Biden encouraged collaboration and the forging of new partnerships. He stressed the need to develop a free and open Indo-Pacific region for all nations involved. Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his enthusiasm and desire for strong political commitment from the US government, acknowledging Biden’s affection for Vietnam.

This visit marked a momentous occasion for both countries, opening up a new chapter in their partnership. Several business agreements were announced, underscoring the growing economic cooperation between the US and Vietnam. In a gesture of goodwill, both sides exchanged artifacts that belonged to soldiers who fought in the Vietnam War, symbolizing a shared commitment to healing the wounds of the past.

As the visit concluded with a state lunch at the presidential palace, President Biden toasted to the health of all those present. Reflecting on the progress made, Biden quoted a Vietnamese poet, emphasizing the significance of this day that may have seemed impossible not long ago. He hoped for a future where hope and history would rhyme, invoking the words of Irish poet Seamus Heaney.

President Biden’s visit to Vietnam demonstrates the ongoing commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties and forging new partnerships. The focus on economic collaboration and investment sets the stage for future development in various industries. Vietnam and the United States are united in their resolve to create a free and open Indo-Pacific, ensuring a prosperous future for all.