President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Modi Align on China and Climate Change at G20 Summit

President Biden recently joined world leaders in New Delhi for the G20 summit, where discussions centered around the Global South and China’s growing influence. While Chinese President Xi Jinping was absent from the meeting, his presence was felt as leaders addressed the need to counter Beijing’s expansive Belt and Road initiative.

Biden, who has fostered a close relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sees India as a critical ally in countering China’s influence. The Biden administration views China as the top geopolitical threat and is actively seeking partnerships in East Asia and the Pacific Rim to deter aggressive actions from Beijing.

During the summit, Biden emphasized the United States’ commitment to being a reliable partner for developing nations in South America, Asia, and Africa. He stressed the importance of upholding international law, territorial integrity, and sovereignty, without directly blaming Russia for the Ukraine conflict. This wording, which likely pleased Putin, reflects the differing views and assessments within the G20.

Another point of contention at the summit was climate change. While the United States and Western European nations are pushing for a transition away from fossil fuels, the joint statement focused on pursuing environmentally sustainable and inclusive economic growth without explicitly mentioning a reduction in carbon-burning fuels. This omission is notable, considering China’s status as the world’s largest coal-burning nation.

Overall, the G20 summit provided an opportunity for President Biden and Prime Minister Modi to align on key issues, such as countering China’s influence and addressing climate change. Their collaboration reflects a shared vision for a more stable and sustainable global future. As world leaders continue to navigate these challenges, it is crucial to find common ground and work towards collective solutions.