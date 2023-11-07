President Biden Strengthens Ties with Pacific Island Nations Amidst Global Competition for Influence

President Biden recently hosted the leaders of 18 Pacific Island nations at the White House, marking the second gathering of its kind in a year. This event is part of the Biden administration’s ongoing efforts to deepen ties with small but strategically important nations in the region. The meeting serves as another example of the intense competition for influence between the United States and China, particularly in the Pacific.

During his address to the leaders, President Biden drew parallels between America’s historical World War II campaign in the region and the current geopolitical battle taking place. He emphasized the significance of the Pacific region and stressed the importance of working together to shape its future. While not explicitly mentioning China, his implications were clear.

Apart from symbolic gestures, such as investing $40 million in infrastructure spending for the islands and establishing diplomatic relations with the Cook Islands and Niue, the Biden administration has been actively taking steps to bolster its presence in the Pacific. In the past year, the United States has opened embassies in the Solomon Islands and Tonga, with plans to open another one in Vanuatu next year.

These efforts are seen as countermeasures to China’s growing influence in the region, especially after the Solomon Islands signed a comprehensive security pact with Beijing. The Biden administration’s goal, however, is not to directly compete with China, but rather to promote a free and open Pacific that supports commercial shipping and remains peaceful.

Climate change is a key issue for the Pacific Island leaders, as their countries are particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels. While climate change remains a focal point of discussions, leaders also seek assistance in other areas, such as expanding internet access and increasing the presence of organizations like the Peace Corps.

Notably absent from the gathering was the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare, whose close relationship with China has raised concerns in Washington. This absence underscores the complex dynamics at play in the region and the ongoing battle for influence between major world powers.

Overall, President Biden’s efforts to strengthen ties with Pacific Island nations not only demonstrate the United States’ commitment to the region but also highlight the global competition for influence that is unfolding in this strategically significant part of the world.