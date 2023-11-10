New Perspective: Xi Jinping’s Absence from G20 Raises Questions of Geopolitical Rivalry

The upcoming G20 leaders summit in India is anticipated to be a momentous event, with global leaders gathering to discuss economic issues and geopolitical tensions. However, amidst the excitement, there are reports suggesting that Chinese President Xi Jinping may skip the meeting, leaving many wondering about the implications of his absence.

While some US officials have downplayed the chances of a meeting between Xi and US President Joe Biden in New Delhi, the possibility of a Xi-Biden encounter at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in San Francisco in November remains. This uncertainty has fueled speculation about the reasons behind Xi’s potential absence.

Analysts believe that Xi’s decision could be linked to rivalry with host country India. China may be reluctant to confer influence on its southern neighbor, which has been making significant strides in economic growth while China’s own growth rate slows down. This absence may serve as a signal that China does not want India to take center stage as the voice of the Global South and the host of a successful G20 summit.

In recent weeks, tensions between China and India have escalated due to a territorial dispute over the Arunachal Pradesh and the Doklam Plateau. China’s release of a map claiming these regions as its own has led to a formal objection from India. The two countries have clashed in the past over these disputed areas, and this recent move only adds to the existing tensions.

The absence of Xi from the G20 summit would be significant, considering that he has attended all previous in-person summits since becoming president in 2013. The Covid-19 pandemic was the only exception to his attendance, as he joined the summit through a video link in 2021. Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent Beijing in Xi’s absence.

The G20 summit in India is an important opportunity for the country to showcase its rising power status and attract global investment. However, the strained relations between India and China, which have been ongoing for over three years, pose a challenge to India’s efforts. The clash between soldiers from both sides in the Himalayan frontier in 2020 resulted in casualties and further strained the relationship.

The potential absence of Xi Jinping raises questions about the dynamics of global power and influence. India’s rise as an economic powerhouse and the competition between China and India in various spheres, including trade and geopolitics, have created an atmosphere of rivalry. The G20 summit could have been a platform for Xi and Biden to discuss and potentially improve the strained relations between the two superpowers.

As the summit approaches, all eyes will be on the developments regarding Xi’s attendance. Will he choose to skip the meeting and potentially send a message of rivalry to India? Or will he seize the opportunity to engage with global leaders and address the economic and geopolitical challenges faced by China and the world? The answers to these questions may shape the future of global relations and the balance of power.

