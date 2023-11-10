Biden Pays Tribute to Outgoing Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and Urges Senate to Confirm Military Nominees

In a solemn ceremony held on Friday, President Joe Biden honored the departure of Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and welcomed his successor, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. The event, adorned with grandeur and tradition, saw Milley swearing in Brown as the 21st chairman. Brown, who previously held the position of Air Force chief of staff, stepped into his new role amidst a backdrop of reflection and anticipation.

During the ceremony, President Biden took a moment to pay tribute to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, describing her as a trailblazer for women and a cherished friend. He acknowledged her significant contributions to national security, the environment, gun safety, and the preservation of civil liberties. Biden expressed his heartfelt sadness at her passing and promised to share more on her legacy later in the day, highlighting the deep impact she had on the nation.

The president also seized the opportunity to address the pressing issue of a potential government shutdown, emphasizing the potential harm it could inflict upon military personnel. Biden condemned any possibility of a shutdown, stating that it would dishonor the dedication and commitment of troops who show up for duty despite not receiving their pay. He firmly expressed that playing politics during such critical times would be an absolute dereliction of duty and jeopardize the livelihoods of military families who rely on timely payments to cover their expenses.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin were also in attendance at the farewell tribute to Milley. Austin praised Milley for his intelligence and warrior spirit, emphasizing the love and respect he had earned from those he served alongside. The event marked the conclusion of Milley’s impressive four-decade-long career, which included pivotal roles such as Army chief of staff and commanding general of the U.S. Army Forces Command.

In his remarks, Milley subtly alluded to former President Donald Trump, underscoring the military’s allegiance to the Constitution rather than any individual leader. He emphasized that their oath was to uphold the principles and ideals that define America, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to protect them even at the cost of their own lives. Milley’s statement came in response to Trump’s recent social media post, where he accused the retiring general of treasonous behavior and insinuated that such actions would have warranted execution in the past.

Meanwhile, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr.’s confirmation as Milley’s successor was confirmed earlier this month after an 83-11 vote. However, this decision followed a contentious standoff over military nominees initiated by Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama. Tuberville had blocked these nominations in protest of a Defense Department abortion policy, causing delays in promotions and creating tension within the Senate.

President Biden strongly condemned Tuberville’s actions during the ceremony, expressing his outright disapproval of the hold on military nominations. He deemed it “thoroughly, totally unacceptable,” emphasizing the negative impact it had on readiness, morale, and retention within the armed forces. The president lamented the fact that military personnel’s futures were being held hostage by a political agenda, where the ambitions of one senator and the silence of 47 others were hindering progress.

Both President Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called upon the Senate to swiftly confirm all outstanding military nominees, urging senators to prioritize the needs of the military and its personnel. The audience responded with applause, demonstrating the shared sentiment of support for these dedicated individuals who are essential to safeguarding the nation.

In May, President Biden announced his intent to nominate Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He commended Brown for his lineage of warriors and recognized him as a true embodiment of the martial spirit. With this ceremonial passing of the torch, the nation witnessed the continuity and evolution of leadership within the U.S. Armed Forces, ensuring that it remains strong, vigilant, and committed to its mission.