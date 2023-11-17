President Biden Asserts US Leadership at G20 Summit Amidst Absence of Xi and Putin

President Joe Biden’s arrival in New Delhi for the annual Group of 20 (G20) gathering marks a pivotal moment in bolstering the United States’ position on the global stage. As the autocratic leaders of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, respectively, have chosen to skip this year’s summit, it highlights the fractures within the world’s largest economies.

Despite the challenges presented by the diverse range of nations attending the G20 summit, President Biden remains steadfast in his belief in the power of institutions like these to address global issues. Over the course of his two-day visit, Biden plans to prioritize key matters such as climate change and debt restructuring.

While some question the effectiveness of the G20 in a world of competing interests and conflicts, the Biden administration maintains that the forum can still produce valuable outcomes. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan expressed hope that the summit will demonstrate that major economies can collaborate even in challenging times. The administration’s focus is on delivering for developing countries, advancing key priorities for the American people, and reaffirming commitment to the G20 as a forum capable of delivering results.

At the heart of the weekend summit is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has centered his G20 leadership on elevating the needs of developing nations while enhancing his own global statesmanship. Modi has also sought to strengthen ties with the United States, a move met with skepticism in China. India, like many countries in the global south, has refrained from forcefully condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and continues to rely on Russian energy products shunned by the West.

President Biden’s main objective at the G20 is to advocate for reforms within the World Bank and other multilateral development banks, alongside increased funding for initiatives supporting developing countries. These institutions, established after World War II, have traditionally provided funding for education, public health, and infrastructure programs in developing nations. However, China has recently exerted its influence through its own lending programs, often burdening recipient countries with unsustainable debt.

While the Biden administration affirms that the World Bank reforms are not explicitly targeted at China, they do draw a contrast to China’s coercive and unsustainable lending practices through initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative. Given the escalating tensions between the US and China, nearly every move by Biden can be interpreted as a challenge by Chinese officials.

To support the World Bank reforms, the White House has requested an additional $3.3 billion in funding from Congress. This allocation is expected to generate $25 billion in additional lending capacity, along with $1 billion in grants for the poorest countries and $1 billion for global infrastructure funding. The US also hopes that other G20 countries will commit to boosting funding for the bank, aiming for a total injection of $100 billion in new lending capacity.

Beyond the specific reforms, the presence of President Biden at the summit reinforces the US’s commitment to developing nations. By actively engaging with other G20 members and focusing on strengthening banks dedicated to supporting developing countries, the United States aims to send a message of leadership and responsiveness to the needs of these nations.

The absence of Xi Jinping at the summit, particularly in contrast to President Biden’s attendance alongside other developing countries, further highlights the United States’ determination to assert its influence and values on the world stage.