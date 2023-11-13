New Opportunities Arise as Biden Engages with Saudi Crown Prince at G20 Summit

President Biden made a significant gesture at the G20 summit in New Delhi by warmly greeting Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS). This surprising interaction comes after Biden previously criticized MBS as an international “pariah.”

The exchange took place during a three-way clasp involving the prince and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Unlike their previous fist-bump meeting, this time Biden and MBS exchanged a handshake, clearly signaling a shift in their relationship.

In 2021, the US intelligence community revealed that MBS was responsible for ordering the operation that resulted in the brutal killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Biden strongly condemned this act during his presidential campaign, vowing to hold the Saudis accountable.

However, recent economic challenges have prompted Biden to adopt a more conciliatory approach. During his visit to Jeddah in July 2022, Biden asked MBS to increase Saudi Arabia’s oil production in response to soaring gas prices and inflation. This shift in tone drew criticism from some quarters.

FAQ

Who is Mohammed bin Salman?

Mohammed bin Salman, commonly known as MBS, is the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and the de facto leader of the country.

What was the controversy surrounding Khashoggi’s killing?

In 2018, journalist Jamal Khashoggi was brutally killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. US intelligence has attributed the operation to MBS.

Why did President Biden greet MBS warmly?

President Biden’s friendly gesture at the G20 summit indicates a shift in his approach towards Saudi Arabia and suggests a desire for improved relations.

What was the criticism faced by President Biden for his interaction with MBS?

Some critics argue that Biden’s conciliatory tone towards MBS undermines his previous stance on holding Saudi Arabia accountable for human rights abuses.

What is sovereign immunity?

Sovereign immunity is a legal doctrine that grants immunity to heads of state or government officials against civil or criminal lawsuits in foreign countries.

Sources:

– [Article 1](example.com)

– [Article 2](example.com)