According to recently released documents from the House Oversight Committee, President Joe Biden received monthly payments of $1,380 from his son Hunter’s law firm, Owasco PC, starting in late 2018. These recurring payments, totaling $4,140, raise concerns of potential corruption and highlight the need for accountability.

The source material reveals that the bank records of Owasco PC indicate at least three transfers made to President Biden on September 17, October 15, and November 15, 2018. The inclusion of a voided check for the future president in the documentation further strengthens the veracity of these payments.

While the White House has not commented on this release, one possible explanation for the funds is that they were meant to reimburse President Biden for car payments. An email from Hunter Biden’s assistant referencing reimbursement to JRB (Joe Biden) for a Ford Raptor lends credibility to this theory.

However, the origin of these funds remains unclear. Additional records reveal that Hunter Biden was involved in controversial business relationships with Ukraine’s Burisma Holdings and CEFC China Energy at the time. This raises concerns about the potential influence of these business dealings on the payments made to President Biden.

The evidence becomes even more significant as House Republicans prepare to question both James Biden and Hunter Biden about the president’s involvement in their family’s dealings with foreign entities. The ongoing impeachment inquiry may also authorize further investigation into these matters.

Despite Joe Biden’s denial of discussing business with his relatives while running for president, evidence has emerged that he met with associates from both Burisma and CEFC. Documents found on Hunter Biden’s laptop reveal communication between Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharskyi and Joe Biden, along with indications of possible bribery involving the Bidens.

Furthermore, a Bank Secrecy Act expert warned in June 2018 that Hunter Biden’s firm, Owasco PC, was receiving Chinese funds without providing any services. This raises concerns about the legitimacy of these funds and their potential connection to President Biden’s monthly payments.

Previously released bank records also indicate that Joe Biden received payments from his brother James, who was involved in the CEFC venture and other foreign enterprises. The allegations of money laundering and questionable loan repayments further complicate the situation and call for a more thorough investigation.

In conclusion, the revelation of President Joe Biden’s recurring payments from his son’s law firm raises serious questions of corruption and demands further scrutiny. The evidence suggests potential entanglements with foreign entities and the need for accountability. The ongoing investigations and impeachment inquiry will shed more light on these matters and their implications for the Biden administration.

