Joe Biden Extends Friendly Gesture to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed at G20 Summit

New Delhi, India – In a surprising turn of events, President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Mohammed bin Salman, shared a warm handshake at the Group of 20 (G20) summit held in New Delhi. This friendly encounter comes over a year after their controversial fist bump in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The G20 summit served as the platform for the announcement of an ambitious project to establish a railway and shipping corridor connecting India, the Middle East, and Europe. As the announcement concluded, President Biden smiled and extended his hand to the Saudi crown prince, commonly known as MBS, who reciprocated the gesture. They were joined by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who placed his hand on top of theirs, symbolizing unity.

The stark difference in their interaction compared to their previous meeting did not go unnoticed. At the Jeddah encounter, the fist bump drew criticism from human rights activists, who were already displeased with President Biden’s decision to engage with Saudi Arabia’s leader. Bin Salman has faced severe condemnation for his involvement in human rights violations, with U.S. intelligence officials confirming his approval of the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a vocal critic of the Saudi ruling family.

Fred Ryan, former publisher of The Washington Post, where Khashoggi contributed, expressed concerns about the fist bump’s impact, stating that it presented a sense of intimacy and redemption inappropriate for Mohammad bin Salman. However, with time, President Biden’s priorities shifted, and the focus on human rights was overshadowed by factors such as Iran’s nuclear aspirations, the volatile oil market due to Russia’s actions in Ukraine, and the recognition that the crown prince would play a significant role in one of the Middle East’s most influential nations for the foreseeable future.

