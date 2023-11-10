Exploring the Diplomatic Shift between Joe Biden and Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 Summit

New Delhi, India – In a surprising turn of events, US President Joe Biden extended a warm handshake to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), during the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi. This marks a significant change in their relationship, as it was just over a year ago when Biden greeted the crown prince with a more casual fist bump, drawing criticism from human rights activists.

The leaders, alongside several others, came together at the summit to announce an ambitious plan of constructing a railway and shipping corridor that would connect India with the Middle East and Europe, promoting greater trade and connectivity between regions. As the announcement concluded, Biden smiled and shook hands with MBS, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in, emphasizing the significance of this diplomatic interaction.

It is worth noting the contrast between this friendly encounter and their previous meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. On that occasion, Biden’s less formal greeting was widely condemned, especially by human rights activists who were already discontent with Biden’s decision to engage with the Saudi leader. MBS, who has faced severe criticism for human rights violations, was implicated by US intelligence officials in the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the Saudi ruling family.

While the handshake between Biden and MBS signifies a shift in their relationship, it is important to recognize the delicate balance of international dynamics. Biden had initially expressed his desire to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for its actions, pledging to make them a pariah on the international stage. However, the complexities of the Middle East region, including Iran’s nuclear ambitions and the volatile oil market following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, contributed to a recalibration of priorities under the Biden administration.

It is now understood that Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the crown prince, will continue to play a crucial role in the region. Recognizing this reality, the Biden administration has acknowledged MBS as a key player in one of the most significant countries in the Middle East.

This diplomatic shift between Biden and MBS raises numerous questions. We have compiled a list of frequently asked questions to provide further clarification on the matter:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What led to the change in Joe Biden’s approach towards Mohammed bin Salman?

A: While Biden initially took a strong stance on holding Saudi Arabia accountable for human rights violations, geopolitical complexities, such as Iran’s nuclear ambitions and the volatile oil market, influenced a recalibration of priorities.

Q: Why did Biden’s initial fist bump greet draw criticism?

A: Human rights activists saw it as projecting a level of intimacy and comfort towards MBS, who has been accused of heinous human rights violations, including the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Q: What was the purpose of the G20 summit in New Delhi?

A: The summit aimed to announce plans for a rail and shipping corridor that would enhance trade and connectivity between India, the Middle East, and Europe.

Q: How significant is the role of Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia?

A: MBS is regarded as Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader and is expected to be an important voice in the country’s politics for years to come.

Please note that we have compiled this FAQ section for informational purposes only to address common queries. We recommend further research to gain a comprehensive understanding of the complex dynamics involved.

