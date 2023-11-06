President Biden Strengthens Ties with Vietnam to Counter China’s Influence

In a significant move, President Biden has solidified a new strategic partnership with Vietnam during his visit to Hanoi. This historic development signals a turning point in the relationship between two countries that were once adversaries, as they unite to address their shared concerns over China’s assertiveness in the region.

Vietnam’s Communist Party leadership has elevated their ties with the United States to the highest level in Hanoi’s diplomatic hierarchy, equivalent to Russia and China. President Biden expressed his optimism about the future of this partnership, stating that it marks the beginning of a greater era of cooperation. He acknowledged the progress made over the past 50 years, from conflict to normalization, and emphasized the potential for this new status to contribute to prosperity and security in the region.

Although both leaders did not explicitly mention China, it serves as an important subtext for this strategic partnership. President Biden has been actively working to establish partnerships with other nations in the region to counter Beijing’s aggressive actions. Recently, he has strengthened cooperation with Australia, India, and the Philippines, and brought together the leaders of Japan and South Korea to form a three-way alliance. This network aims to ensure stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

President Biden made it clear that the United States is committed to the Pacific region and is not intending to contain China. However, he emphasized the importance of a transparent and cooperative relationship with Beijing. His statements were met with skepticism from Chinese officials, who called for the United States to abandon a Cold War mentality and adhere to international norms.

Vietnam’s partnership with the United States does not mean that they will sever ties with China. China remains Vietnam’s dominant foreign partner due to longstanding economic connections. However, Vietnam seeks to establish some distance from Beijing and explore alternative partnerships. The Biden administration expects this gradual transformation over time. It is anticipated that Vietnam will also maintain its close ties with Russia while pursuing a comprehensive strategic relationship with the United States.

This strengthened partnership opens doors for potential future cooperation between Vietnam and the United States. The American government may consider arms deals, such as the sale of F-16 warplanes and military radar batteries. Vietnam’s aging Communist Party leader, Nguyen Phu Trong, has prioritized the advancement of relations with the United States, highlighting the significance of this partnership as a possible legacy for his tenure.

As President Biden continues his efforts to build alliances in the region, this new strategic partnership with Vietnam serves as a significant step towards countering China’s influence and promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific region.